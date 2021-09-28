Jill Wagner’s Filming a New Christmas Movie a Month After Giving Birth

Jill Wagner is already filming a new movie about a month after she gave birth. She had some complications when she gave birth on August 19, but the popular Hallmark actress has recovered completely and is happy to be back at work. Now she’s dropping hints about her co-star and asking fans to guess who he’s going to be.

She’s Sharing Hints About Her Co-Star

On September 26, she shared a video announcing that she’s going to start posting hints about her new co-star.

It is the night before I start my new film, and I’m excited. I like my job. I like what I do. I feel like I haven’t worked in a minute. So it’s nice to be back on set and to get back in work mode… I guess if you enjoy your job, it doesn’t really feel like a job. Sometimes I feel like it’s more of a hobby. Anyway, I’m really excited to let you guys know who I’m doing this movie with… who the male co-star is. But I’m not just gonna tell you. That’s boring. And I am not boring! … I thought about a fun way we could do this, a little mystery. … I’m gonna drop you guys hints and maybe some of you will guess who it is. I was thinking, should I give you a hint now? … I’m not gonna give you a hint now… I’ve gotta think this through, OK? So we’ll start tomorrow. I’m gonna be on set tomorrow, filming…I’m not gonna tell you the name. But I’m really excited just to get back to work. … It’s a rainy night in Vancouver.

Some fellow Hallmark stars left replies about her idea. Candace Cameron Bure wrote: “I know!!! I know!!!!!”

Kristoffer Polaha wrote: “Break a leg tomorrow, kiddo. ❤️”

Some fans guessed Polaha or Victor Webster.

Here are the hints she’s shared so far. Can you guess who her co-star is?

Here’s her first hint:

One person joked in reply: “Jill, there are 19 million males in Canada, lol. We need another clue stat! 😂.”

Another person replied: “Lol – aren’t most of them from Canada?”

Here’s her second clue:

Another person replied: “Wow a Christmas movie with a Canadian male..that should narrow it down! Lol.”

One person guessed: “Has to be Mathison—“The Christmas Ornament.”

Another fan wrote: “‘Paul’ Rhymes with ‘Ball’!!! Canadian Paul Greene!😁🤷🏻‍♀️🕵🏻‍♀️🇨🇦”

(Greene, however, is currently filming a movie with Marisol Nichols.)

She Said It Was Hard Being Away from Her Newborn Baby

Wagner just had a baby on August 19, according to her Instagram posts. She and the baby had complications right after she gave birth. They both fully recovered, but at the time she said it was “the toughest 11 days of my life.”

Less than a month later, she left to film her new movie in Canada. On September 13 she shared a video talking about how tough it was to be away, but also thanking all her friends and fans for their support.

She said:

Good morning everybody… It’s morning here. I’m actually in Vancouver. … It’s been a while since I’ve been on here… And I just wanted to say thank you for all the outpouring of love and support for me and my family. My new little baby girl… Yeah, it’s just really been so kind of you guys and I just wanted to say thank you. I probably should’ve taken a shower and put on some makeup and brushed my hair before I did this, but this is me. This is what you get. Raw, real, this is it… But yeah, I just felt the need to say thank you. We are doing very well. Unfortunately, I’m away from my family right now. I had to leave to go to Canada. … I was very lucky to be offered a job. So I’m going to film a movie and I get to go to work, but unfortunately, I have to be away from my family right now. Which is very hard for me because — it’s my family — and I’ve a new little baby and that’s hard to be away from. But, my husband will hopefully be able to come here soon. But in the meantime, the farm is being held down by two men and two babies. And my mom! … But I think the funny part is my husband and Uncle D are dealing with the babies. They’ve taken like six-hour shifts so, Mr. Mom. It ain’t easy is it baby? …

She concluded her video by thanking her fans again for all their support after she gave brith.

She said: “I just wanted to say thank you to all of you. We’ve heard all of the prayers and all of the support and it just, it’s meant so much. So thank you. Love you guys.”

