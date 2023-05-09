Details on Jodie Sweetin’s Upcoming Facebook Live with Hallmark

Jodie Sweetin is ready to discuss her newest adventure with Hallmark’s latest mystery feature, “The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost.” Sweetin will do Facebook Live on the Hallmark Channel Facebook page at 1 pm Eastern on May 10, 2023, according to a May 9, 2023, Hallmark Instagram post.

While the mystery theme is fitting for the occasion, Sweetin was very hush on social media at the beginning of the year due to the filming of her latest project in “Toronto, Canada.” However, on an Instagram Live on March 2, 2023, fans received some incite about what she was up to and that it was “different.”

“I haven’t done a live in a really long time, so I wanted to say hi!” said Sweetin during the March 2, 2023, Instagram Live, “I love you guys; I was very quiet in February filming a new Hallmark movie.” she continued “there’s no Christmas in this one.”

About ‘The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost’

While the film was shot in Toronto, Canada, according to Hallmark, starring alongside Jodie Sweetin, is Canadian-born actor and Hallmark’s leading mystery man Stephen Huszar who will take on the role of a detective. Previously, he’s appeared in “Undercover Holiday” and “Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder.”

The new thrilling mystery has Sweetin’s character changing career paths from her passion for singing to the world of mystery as she continues to help a family find peace in the midst of chaos and exploitation.

According to IMDB, the movie “follows Jane DaSilva, who inherits a foundation that runs a detective agency. While investigating her first case, she discovers a company that exploited her client’s mother, and she realizes that delving into the past can be dangerous.”

“The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost” premieres Friday, May 12, 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Jodie Sweetin Gets Animated

“Full House” fans get to hear and see Sweetin in animated action alongside another 90’s star Jaleel White. The two appeared in the episode “Full House: Stephanie Gets Framed,” where Steve Urkle “comes to town” to help Stephanie deal with wearing new glasses, says the IMDB episode summary. Now, they’ll take on television in an animated way.

Sweetin will join a cast of familiar voices for a new animated project, “Grubbs,” that’s focused “around eight-year-old Billy “Grubbs” Watson whose penchant for mischief is enabled by the support of his imaginary friend,” reports Variety on February 2, 2023. Sweetin will voice the rambunctious kid’s sister, who frequently will be “caught in the cross-fire” of Grubb’s antics.

Based on Max Weavers graphic novels, the animated series is set to release either in the fall of 2023, reports Variety. According to IMDB, the cast features “The Talk’s” Jerry O’Connell, “The Ready Room’s” Wil Wheaton, “Family Matter’s” Jaleel White, and Debi Derryberry, best known as the voice of Jimmy Neutron.

“I see Grubbs’ potential as a troublemaker we love to see act up, like Calvin or Dennis or Bart, but in today’s world, pulling shenanigans is going to go very differently,” M.J. Offen, the show’s co-producer said to Variety in a February 25, 2022 “Grubbs is the lovable troublemaker we need.”