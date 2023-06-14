Jonathan Bennett Pens Emotional Post About Christmas Con

Hallmark Channel stars and fans alike are so excited and proud about Jonathan Bennett’s emotional post about his “chosen Christmas Family” from this year’s Christmas Con.

Here’s what Bennett wrote:

Jonathan Bennett Said He is ‘So Grateful’ For His ‘Chosen Christmas Family’

Christmas Con 2023 took place last weekend, June 9-11, in Kansas City, celebrating all things yuletide with a plethora of stars from the OG Christmas TV destination, the Hallmark Channel. Attendees included Jonathan Bennett, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Cameron Mathison, Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Danica McKellar, Nikki DeLoach, Kristoffer Polaha and more.

After the festivities wrapped, Bennett, who starred in Hallmark’s first LGBTQ-centric Christmas movie, “The Christmas House” and its sequel, took to Instagram to share an emotional post about what the Hallmark Christmas family means to him.

“I can’t even explain how magical this weekend was. This group of people are not just the stars of @hallmarkchannel but they are incredible human beings,” wrote the actor. “They surround you with unconditional love and support and I feel so lucky to be a part of this insanely special family we have created.”

He continued:

My husband and I talk a lot about “chosen family” because we believe whole heartedly in it’s power. Both of my parents have passed, Jaymes lost his dad as well, so we had to figure out what Christmas looked like for us, since there is no “going home for Christmas.” And what I realized this weekend is that THIS is what Christmas looks like for me. YOU are my Chosen Christmas Family. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. So if you’re in these movies, help make these movies, are a part of the convention, or are someone who watches them and supports them, know that you ARE my Christmas, and I am so grateful for that.

He finished by saying that family can “look like whatever you want it to be” and “there are no rules to how it comes to be.”

“If you want an example of Chosen Family you’re looking at one right now. I love you all and thank you from the bottom of my heart,” concluded Bennett.

In The Comments, Bennett’s Hallmark Family & His Fans Are So Touched By His Message

In the comments on the Instagram post, both Bennett’s fellow Hallmark stars and his fans have been leaving the most heartfelt responses to his message about chosen family.

“Love you, my brother. Thank you for the present you gave me on your bday. That sounded sexual… but it wasn’t,” quipped Cameron Mathison, with Danica McKellar adding, “Love you!”

“You’re a magical unicorn!” wrote Cindy Busby, and Allyson Witherspoon added, “I want the ‘Jonathan Bennett is My Favorite’ T-shirt!”, which is referencing a fan at Christmas Con who took a picture with Bennett in her homemade shirt sporting that phrase.

Bennett replied by saying “Someone get this lady a shirt,” but in all seriousness, there are several fans in the comments clamoring for the T-shirt too. They also left some kind messages for Bennett, with one fan writing, “You are such an awesome, beautiful person, it was great meeting you this past weekend!”

Another fan wrote, “I have my birth family and my chosen family and they are both so incredibly important to me!! You being in my home at Christmas is just icing on the Buche de Noel!! It was such an amazing moment meeting you this weekend, one I know my son will never forget!”

“I totally believe in Chosen Family! Even an ‘online’ family. Those people you interact with online or follow are part of your family, your everyday. Like Hallmark movies are part of our everyday. Glad to follow such a great person as you @jonathandbennett! You rock!” wrote a third fan.

“The Christmas House,” which first premiered in 2020, is actually being re-aired this Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times in honor of star Treat Williams, who died from the injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on June 12.