Karen Kingsbury Premieres New Faith-Based TV Series

Karen Kingsbury, the author whose books have been made into a number of Hallmark movies, has quietly released a new TV series. This series is similar thematically to Hallmark’s upcoming series, “Ride,” but it’s airing on a different network.

‘A Thousand Tomorrows’ Airs on Pureflix

Play

Karen Kingsbury's A Thousand Tomorrows | Official Trailer From #1 NYT best-selling author Karen Kingsbury, only God knows how many tomorrows we have left. In the dangerous and competitive rodeo world, how will Cody and Ali make the most of their time together? Episodes 1 and 2 of this brand-new series based on Karen Kingsbury's novel begin streaming exclusively on Pure Flix on… 2023-02-02T14:18:42Z

The faith-based series “A Thousand Tomorrows” kicked off on the streaming service, Pureflix, on Friday, February 24, It’s a Wonderful Movie shared. New episodes are released every Friday on Pureflix. The series is similar thematically to Hallmark’s upcoming series, “Ride,” or even to “Heartland.”

The synopsis reads: “The series is about Cody Gunnar, a nationally-renowned bull rider who is cocky, brash and a legend among his peers. On track to the top, Cody has rejected everything about his past – his famous father, hurting mother and every woman who ever came along. His heart only has room for his younger brother, Carl Joseph. That’s when barrel racer Ali Daniels enters his life. Only God knows how many tomorrows they will have together. Can Cody and Ali make the most of their time in the dangerous and competitive rodeo world?”

The description for the pilot episode, called “Untouchable,” reads: “Cody and Ali are young rodeo stars with their eyes on the national championship belt. Cody would do anything to protect his brother Carl Joseph from their absent father and Ali is willing to risk it all to stay in the saddle.”

There will be six episodes in the first season, PureFlix shared in a press release.

The series stars Colin Ford, Rose Reid, Cole Sibus, Anne Leighton, Kate Easton, K.C. Clyde, and CK Bolado.

Ford’s previous credits include “Dahmer – Monster,” “Walker” the TV series, “Solar,” “The Rookie,” “The War with Grandpa,” “Daybreak” (10 episodes as Josh Wheeler), and “Captain Marvel” (Steve Danvers.)

Ford said in a press statement about his role: “I can really relate to my character Cody Gunnar. I grew up a Christian, but didn’t really practice my faith in my youth and that’s changed a lot in the last few years. Cody experienced trials and tribulations in his childhood and was focused on surviving. It’s not until he meets Ali that he learns faith is what can sustain him through love and loss.”

Reid’s credits include “Surprised by Oxford,” “A Welcome Home Christmas,” “Finding You,” “Sweet Sweet Summertime,” and more.

Reid said in a press statement: “It really encourages audiences to seek a higher power and something greater than themselves in difficult times. For my character Ali, even though she’s going through something difficult, she has so much strength from her faith in God and she knows she’s not alone in the struggle. And that’s such a powerful example for anyone who watches this show.”

Sibus’ credits include 18 episodes as Ansel Parios in “Stumptown.”

Easton’s credits include “Among the Beasts,” “Love on Iceland,” “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” “Otherhood,” “When They See Us,” “Faith Under Fire,” “Gone,” and more.

Clyde’s credits include “Kung Fu,” “Yellowstone” (four episodes as County Attorney Randy,) “4/20,” “Big Kill,” “Fallout 76,” “Run the Tide,” and more.

Kingsbury Said She Wrote the Scripts for the Episodes with Her Son

When she announced the news on social media, Kingsbury also revealed that she wrote the scripts with her writing partner Tyler Russell, her son. In a separate post, Russell shared that he’s learned a lot from his mother.

“I have learned so much from her,” he wrote. “Not only as a family member, but also as a fellow creator. She is disciplined and focused. She works with excellence. And always prioritizes the right things at the right time. I’m real proud of her, and so in awe of how she uses her gifts time and time again.”

She replied, “There is no other writer I’d rather collaborate with than you!!! You are talented and teachable, humble and confident!! You are funny and fun to work with and I love that so often your ideas are better than mine!!”

Kingsbury has written more than 70 novels, including one that hit the New York Times’ bestseller list, Christianity Today reported. Hallmark turned four of her books into movies.

Two of those movies were “The Bridge Part 1” and “The Bridge Part 2.”

Play

Preview – Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge Part 2 – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tune in for a special presentation of Karen Kingbury's The Bridge starring Wyatt Nash, Katie Findlay, Faith Ford and Ted McGinley. Airing Thursday, May 7th at 7pm/6c. Find out more: hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/karen-kingsburys-the-bridge-part-2 2020-05-07T02:26:57Z

“A Time to Dance” was also based on one of her novels.

Play

Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas Miracle – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original Premieres Dec. 10 at 9/8c on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries! Maggie spent one unforgettable Christmas with a boy when they were teens and she’s never forgotten his magical definition of love. Now a high-powered attorney and a single mother, her young son unexpectedly connects them again but it’s not until Christmas when Maggie finally gets… 2017-11-29T15:44:06Z

“Maggie’s Christmas Miracle” was also based on her book. The film starred Jill Wagner and Luke Macfarlane.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s March 2023 Lineup of New Movies