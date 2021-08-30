LOOK: Photos Reveal Kevin McGarry’s Still Dating This ‘When Calls the Heart’ Star

Kevin McGarry, who stars as Nathan on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” is dating another “When Calls the Heart” co-star. He and Kayla Wallace, who plays Fiona, have recently shared photos on Instagram that reveal their relationship is still going strong.

This article has spoilers for season 8 of “When Calls the Heart.”

Wallace & McGarry Recently Shared Photos Together on Instagram

Right around the time that season 9 of “When Calls the Heart” started filming again, Wallace shared a photo on Instagram of her and McGarry together.

Wallace wrote in her post: “look into your eyes and the 🎵 sky’s the limit ☁️.”

McGarry replied: “Head in the clouds ❤️.”

Krakow, who plays Elizabeth on the series, replied with a heart and Andrea Brooks, who plays Faith, replied: “Cuties!”

McGarry’s character on the Hallmark series was ultimately not chosen in the Elizabeth-Nathan-Lucas love triangle. Because of that, many fans now want to see his character dating Wallace’s on the show.

One fan replied to the post and wrote: “Are you on set of WCTH? Im rooting for Fiona & Nathan to become a couple!!”

Another fan replied, “me too!!#Team Nathan❤️’s Fiona😉”

Before filming started for the new season, McGarry shared a photo on May 30 with Wallace and wrote: “Ride or ☠️.”

One fan replied: “#Hearties love @kevin_mcgarry_w & @imkaylawallace! ❤️❤️”

Rumors started that the two were dating in November 2020 when McGarry posted on Instagram, showing photos of the two together.

He wrote: “Photo evidence.” Wallace reposted the photo on her Instagram story and added a heart to the photo.

Before the couple went fully public with their relationship, a source confirmed with ET Online in November 2020 that the two had recently started dating and they were very happy. Over time, they became more open about their relationship, with Wallace even sharing photos on her Instagram story of the two celebrating McGarry’s birthday together.

Just before Christmas, Wallace shared a photo of an ornament with the picture of the two of them. Wallace wrote: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Many Fans Would Love to See Nathan & Fiona Become a Couple on the Series

Quite a few fans would love to see #TeamNathan end up with Fiona, even though her character has recently been having a lot of cute interactions on the series with Mike.

I agree.

I think Fiona is the perfect match for Nathan!!

She's fierce, feisty, independent, and bubbly and she could really bring Nathan out of his comfort zone.#Hearties #TeamFireAndIce #Nathona pic.twitter.com/gRdJgj5ZoO — Gina.Christine🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Gina__Christine) August 29, 2021

One fan wrote: “I think Fiona is the perfect match for Nathan!! She’s fierce, feisty, independent, and bubbly and she could really bring Nathan out of his comfort zone.”

Fans have begun referring to the pairing as “Team Fire and Ice.”

Oh I'm 1,000% all in for #TeamFireAndIce🔥❄ #Nathona

I've been rooting for Nathan and Fiona since S6.

She's fun and outgoing and he's reserved and needs boost of energy and fun from her!

They'll be a wonderful pair!#Hearties❤ pic.twitter.com/cfPqi5hKEA — Gina.Christine🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Gina__Christine) August 17, 2021

They’re also sometimes called #Nathona. As one fan wrote on Twitter: I’ve been rooting for Nathan and Fiona since S6. She’s fun and outgoing and he’s reserved and needs boost of energy and fun from her! They’ll be a wonderful pair!”

Although the finale showed an interesting interaction between Nathan and Faith, some fans think that Faith will still ultimately end up with Carson when he one day returns to Hope Valley. They say Nathan and Fiona would then be great since “opposites attract.”

I believe once Carson comes back, he'll be with Faith again which is best. #TeamInfirmary

Nathan should be with Fiona because opposites attract in this case #TeamFireAndIce🔥❄ #Nathona

Hickam isn't a big character so he can either stay single or be with someone else#Hearties — Gina.Christine🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Gina__Christine) August 16, 2021

Another fan agreed that they like Nathan and Fiona better as a couple, but they would like to see a friendship between Nathan and Faith.

I like the idea of Nathan & Fiona more but I wouldn't mind seeing a friendship develop between Nathan & Faith. I'm still on the fence about Carson & Faith as a couple. I'm not really feeling it perhaps b/c they hardly ever seem to spend an entire season together in HV. #Hearties pic.twitter.com/Bg6qt9Ym2P — Lis M. (@LisM2019) August 4, 2021

