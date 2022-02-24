Hallmark Unveils 22 New Photos of Kevin McGarry’s ‘Feeling Butterflies’ Movie

Kevin McGarry and fellow “When Calls the Heart” star Kayla Wallace are starring together in a new Hallmark movie together that’s premiering in March. Hallmark has released photos and a preview, giving fans an early glimpse at what to expect.

The Movie Premieres on Saturday, March 12

The new movie premieres on Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel.

A synopsis shared by Hallmark reads: “Emily’s booming butterfly business delivers monarchs to a birthday party where she meets single dad, Garrett. With the help of Garrett and his daughter, Emily’s business begins to take flight.”

The movie premieres just a week after Wallace and McGarry will also be seen in the premiere of “When Calls the Heart” season 9, where McGarry plays Nathan and Wallace plays Fiona.

A trailer isn’t yet available on YouTube, but you can watch a preview on Hallmark’s website here or in Starwatch Byline’s video below.

Hallmark Released 22 Photos of the New Movie

Hallmark has released 22 photos showcasing scenes from the new movie.

It seems like there will be quite a few scenes with real butterflies.

Rotten Tomatoes listed Alyssa Gervasi, Isha Morris, and Kathryn Kohut as also starring. Gervasi played Young Vanya on “The Umbrella Academy” and confirmed on Instagram that she’s starring in the movie.

According to a filming notice, the movie was filmed in Almonte, Ontario, Canada, from June 8-18, 2021.

At the time it was filmed, the synopsis was a little different. It read: “It’s summertime and Emily’s butterfly sanctuary business is a flutter of activity. Feeling Butterflies has been slowly growing, with weddings and parties calling for larger and larger butterfly releases. Things might be growing a bit faster if it weren’t for her competitor Mandy undercutting her prices and releasing Viceroys instead of Monarchs. Little does she know they’ll come head to head, competing for the Rebecca O’Keefe celebrity wedding. She’ll need all the help she can get…maybe even from single-dad Garrett and his adorable daughter Amanda!”

Some of the filming locations listed in the notice included Cashmere and Rose + Naismith Statue, Mill of Kintail, Elgin Street, and Evermore Wedding and Events.

At the time of this article’s publication, it wasn’t clear which butterfly sanctuary was used for filming.

Here are the rest of the photos that Hallmark shared.

Wallace and McGarry are dating in real-life, Heavy has previously reported.

Right around the time that season 9 of “When Calls the Heart” started filming again, Wallace shared a photo on Instagram of her and McGarry together. Krakow, who plays Elizabeth on the series, replied with a heart and Andrea Brooks, who plays Faith, replied: “Cuties!”

Rumors started that the two were dating in November 2020 when McGarry posted on Instagram, showing photos of the two together. Before the couple went fully public with their relationship, a source confirmed with ET Online in November 2020 that the two had recently started dating and they were very happy. Over time, they became more open about their relationship.

Although some “When Calls the Heart” fans would love to see Nathan and Fiona in a relationship, for now they will have to be happy with seeing McGarry and Wallace’s characters in “Feeling Butterflies” in March.

