Hallmark Star Shares Frightening Family Emergency: ‘We’ve Been Through an Ordeal’

A fan-favorite Hallmark star recently opened up on social media about a difficult and potentially devastating emergency within her family. Kimberly Williams Paisley revealed that a major scare with a pet had her family on edge for several daysdaysdays and could have led to total heartbreak. Luckily, the situation was managed successfully and the Hallmark star ultimately had good news to share.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Family’s Dog Hoot Had a Medical Emergency

On January 3, the Hallmark star took to her Instagram page to share details of the incident. “We’ve been through an ordeal with our sweet Hoot in the last week,” Paisley began. Her post included a handful of photos of the family’s adorable white dog, Hoot, and Paisley revealed additional information about what happened to Hoot. The dog had thrown up late at night and was unable to settle down, which made the family worry he may have swallowed something from the garbage that caused him problems. The family rushed him to a veterinarian and discovered the issue was something else entirely.

“Further X-rays and an ultrasound showed he actually had an abscess in his liver,” Paisley revealed. Hoot had emergency surgery and “was in critical care for a few long days.” The surgery took place on December 29, and Hoot returned home on January 2. “He’s skinnier, has a scar the length of his abdomen, and the hair style of a toy poodle, but he’s back in our arms,” the Hallmark star added.

Hoot Received Lots of Love From Paisley’s Fans

Paisley also shared that they did not know what caused the issue with Hoot’s liver in the first place. Despite that, “we are SO GRATEFUL for the phenomenal care he got at the hospital.” She also admitted this kind of situation served to “put all other worries into perspective.” After sharing details of the scary incident, Paisley’s Hallmark colleagues and fans stepped up to lend their support. Her Instagram post received more than 40,000 likes and 1,450 comments as people responded to the details of Hoot’s situation.

“Awww bless him! I’m so sorry you all had to go through that, especially Hoot. So happy he’s on the mend,” shared Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach.

“Oh no!! I’m so sorry that poor Hoot and all of you had to go through that! Thank God he’s OK! Will you please cuddle him for me? Sending you all so much love,” wrote Erin Cahill. Paisley responded that she would give Hoot a hug from Cahill, and added that the dog is in love with the “Every Time a Bell Rings” star.

“Our fur babies are sweet angels here on earth. All they give is love. Soon Hoot will be running and jumping around the house again,” read a supporter’s comment.

“Wishing Hoot a speedy recovery and so glad he is home recovering with his family now,” added someone else.

Paisley also praised the veterinary staff who took such good care of Hoot during this emergency. “We sure do love dogs and the people who care for them,” she noted at the end of her caption. That appreciation really resonated with one of her fans who commented on the post. “Your appreciation of the vet field means the world to us. I’ve been in veterinary medicine for 15 years. I do it because I love what I do! Glad hoot is doing well!”