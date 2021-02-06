What Time & Channel Is Hallmark’s ‘Kitten Bowl’ Airing on TV?

The Hallmark Channel’s eighth annual Kitten Bowl airs a few hours before the Super Bowl airs on Sunday, February 7, so that viewers don’t have to choose between the two if they don’t want to. It airs at the same time as the Puppy Bowl 2021 though, so you’ll have to choose between those two events.

The Kitten Bowl Premieres at 2 PM Eastern on Sunday, February 7

The Kitten Bowl 2021 premieres at 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, February 7. In other time zones, this is 1 p.m. Central and 2 p.m. Pacific. This also just happens to be the same time that the Puppy Bowl premieres on Animal Planet, so you might need to jump back and forth between the two if you’re wanting to watch both of them live.

The Super Bowl itself doesn’t start until 6:30 p.m. Eastern, so the Kitten Bowl will be over before the Super Bowl begins. You won’t have to choose between the two events if you don’t want to.

How Long Is the Kitten Bowl?

The Kitten Bowl is two hours long, according to Hallmark’s press release. So the adorable event should be over by 4 p.m. Eastern, long before the Super Bowl begins.

The Hallmark Channel describes the Kitten Bowl VIII this way:

Hallmark Channel hosts the nation’s most beloved rescue pet adoption event of the year when “Kitten Bowl VIII” premieres exclusively on Sunday, February 7, 2021 (2 p.m. ET/PT). TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern returns as host for this year’s event from Hallmark Channel Stadium alongside Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley from Home & Family. Stern embodies the spirit of adoption in her everyday life, having fostered countless animals in need. Stern’s tireless year-round efforts to find homes for animals makes her a synergistic fit to lead the charge for “Kitten Bowl VIII.”

What Channel Is the Kitten Bowl Airing On?

The Kitten Bowl is airing on The Hallmark Channel.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The eighth-annual Kitten Bowl marks more than 50,000 pet shelter adoptions since the Kitten Bowl first premiered in 2014.

Hallmark notes: “The shelter pet adoption effort around Kitten Bowl began with five shelter partners seven years ago and grew to over 500 in 2020. During Kitten Bowl weekend, shelter partners of North Shore Animal League America show clips from the show while showcasing beautiful animals from local areas in need of loving, forever homes. Hallmark Channel will provide cash grants to the top participating shelters who have the most animal adoptions during the local adoption events. To find a shelter partner near you go to Hallmarkchannel.com or AnimalLeague.org for further details.”

Shelter partners who adopt the most pets during Kitten Bowl weekend will also receive cash grants from The Hallmark Channel, Crown Media shared in a press release.

