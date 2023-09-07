Proud Dad Kristoffer Polaha Celebrates Sons’ Show Biz Debuts

Actor Kristoffer Polaha is one proud papa. The Hallmark star has taken to social media in recent days to sing the praises of two of his three sons, Caleb and Micah Polaha, who have both reached huge milestones as they officially step into the world of show business.

Singer-songwriter Caleb, 19, graduated from high school in June 2023 — with his dad as the commencement speaker — and just moved to Nashville to jumpstart his music career, including releasing a new single last week. Meanwhile, his younger brother Micah, 17, just made his professional acting debut in a TV series with his dad.

Not only is their famous dad cheering them on; a number of Hallmark stars have also given the young men shout outs on social media, excited to see them following their passions.

Caleb Polaha Moved to Nashville to Pursue Music Career

On August 18, Kristoffer Polaha shared a video on Instagram of him and his wife, Julianne Morris, dropping off Caleb at Nashville’s Belmont University for his freshman year of college.

Caleb recently told Digital Journal that he’s there to be part of its prestigious songwriting program, which counts country stars Brad Paisley, Trisha Yearwood and Florida Georgia Line among its alumni. He told the outlet he’s already played several live shows and met “some amazing people in the short time I’ve been here.”

On September 1, Caleb released his second single, “Mississippi Moon,” which he said was one of the first songs he ever wrote.

“It came to me during a period of longing, where I would try and cling to the fading moments of my childhood and the feelings that go along with that,” he said. “The moon in the song represents something ephemeral that leaves you begging it to stay as it slowly slips away, and I wanted whoever listened to it to ascribe what or whoever they wanted to that role.”

When Caleb posted on Instagram that the song was available to stream and download, his dad was right there to celebrate its release.

“This song is wonderful,” Kristoffer commented. “I’ve loved it from the moment you played it for us for the very first time. Even if I did offer a misguided suggestion of changing the moon’s location from Mississippi to California. You stuck to your guns and we are all happier for it. Keep staying true to yourself and use your life as an act of worship and we will all have the best time watching you go to the places you’ll get to go.”

Numerous Hallmark stars have rallied around Caleb, too, sharing the song in their Instagram stories over the past week.

Andrew Walker, who’s co-headlining a cruise for fans with Kristoffer in January, wrote, “Our good friend @polahaha son @calebpolaha just came out with this 🔥 new single.”

Jonathan Bennett shared it and wrote “Get into people” over the image and link, while Victor Webster did the same, writing, “You’re welcome @calebpolaha”

Ashley Williams shared it too, writing, “Love this new song by @calebpolaha!!!”

When Nikki DeLoach shared Caleb’s post, she wrote, “Congrats @calebpolaha! This sweet and talented kid released a new song called ‘Mississippi Moon.’ I’ve known him since birth and I’m so proud of him. You can download it on all platforms!”

Kristoffer Polaha Also Celebrated Son Micah’s Acting Debut

Meanwhile, Kristoffer has also beamed about his middle son, aspiring actor Micah, who just appeared in his first major project — co-starring alongside his dad.

Kristoffer is currently appearing in “Harlan Coben’s Shelter,” a young adult action-thriller series on Prime Video, per Deadline. He plays the lead character’s dad, Brad, and Micah was hired to play a younger version of him, according to TV Fanatic.

On August 18, Kristoffer shared a post in which he put side-by-side photos of a himself as a young man next to a photo of Micah. Careful not to promote the show given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, he simply shared how proud he is of his son, who’s following in his footsteps.

He wrote, “I can’t let the day go by without acknowledging my son’s WORLDWIDE professional debut! The chance to be on set for @micahmaxpolaha ‘s first day as a professional actor was a once in a lifetime opportunity made possible by @deathspa and @harlancoben and some key others. Thank you! Congratulations Micah Max! I love you!!”

Micah sweetly replied to his dad, “This was the perfect beginning! I’ve been watching you since I was a baby, and to be able to work with you was an honor. I love you!”

Amazed how quickly Micah has grown up, Hallmark star Michael J. Rady commented, “Oh wow you have a grown person son!”

Micah caught the acting bug young and has appeared in some independent short films, including one he directed and co-starred in this past May, inspired by and featuring his brother Caleb’s first single, “The Whole Night.” It premiered at his high school’s film festival.

In December, Kristoffer told MovieGuide that his wife and kids, including their youngest son Jude, 12, are what make his successful acting career so meaningful.

“It’s made the journey that I’ve been on a million times richer, a billion times richer, because I get to share it with these people,” he said.