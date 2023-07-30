Hallmark’s Andrew Walker & Kristoffer Polaha Announce Their Own Fan Cruise

Ten months before Hallmark Channel‘s first-ever cruise sets sail, two of the network’s biggest stars — Andrew Walker and Kristoffer Polaha — will host 250 fans on their own getaway to the Bahamas.

In early 2023, Walker took part in a fan cruise spearheaded by fellow actor Paul Greene with Expedia Cruises. Now, Walker has teamed up with Expedia again and recruited Polaha to join him on board the Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas ship, departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 8, 2024. They’ll enjoy four-days of sunshine and fun with fans from January 8 – 12.

“I’m so excited to be doing this with Kris,” Walker told Heavy. “He’s the perfect guy to be accompanying me. He’s so talented, fun loving, with such a devoted fan base.”

Full Details on Cruise With Andrew Walker & Kristoffer Polaha

Though both Walker and Polaha have taken part in other fan-focused experiences like Christmas Con, Walker said that the cruise will provide fans with a much more “intimate” experience, including a private concert with Polaha, who is a singer-songwriter in addition to being an actor.

“We cap the number at 250 passengers so everyone gets quality time with Kris and I,” Walker told Heavy. “Kris will be putting on a show or two for the fans, we eat dinner with everyone every night, we’ll both be playing games, karaoke, doing excursions with fans, photo ops.

Walker added that he and Polaha will also be “telling personal stories about how we got started in the industry, and doing an evening of Q&As.” They also plan to spend time with fans during a day trip to Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocoCay.

To be included in all of the fan experiences, passengers must book their trip through Expedia Cruises coordinator Jennifer Baldock. Those who are interested in the cruise can email Baldock at jbaldock@expedicacruises.com. Baldock said her team will email back with specific pricing and a form to complete, which is required to book a cabin.

Baldock also manages a private Facebook group for those who attended last January’s cruise with Walker and Greene, as well as those considering joining the new 2024 trip.

“We have so many fun things planned, including a music event and a door decorating contest to win a private dinner with Andrew and Kristoffer,” Baldock told Heavy via email. “It is very exciting.”

‘Mystery At Sea’ Cruise Provides Alternative to Upcoming Hallmark Cruise

Walker and Polaha’s “Mystery At Sea” cruise was already planned before the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise was announced on July 11. Despite the fact that none of the featured talent have been announced yet, Hallmark’s first-ever cruise sold out within hours of cabins going on sale.

That left many fans up in arms, frustrated that they didn’t get a chance at the specific booking times they were given. They’ve since been required to pay a $199 deposit to be added to a waitlist in case any passengers cancel their trips between now and next November.

When Walker and Polaha posted about their cruise on social media on July 28, many fans expressed their excitement about the getaway, including some who have already booked their cabins. Walker had teased the cruise previously, including offering a cabin on the ship as a featured prize for one lucky donor to actress Jen Lilley’s Christmas is Not Cancelled summer fundraiser.

One Instagram fan wrote, “Omg I’m so excited for this cruise it is going to be a blast 💜💜💜”

Another commented, “Already booked! Can’t wait!”

“My sister and I are booked for this cruise,” another person wrote. “Super excited!!”