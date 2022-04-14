Kristoffer Polaha Proudly Shares Video of Son Wowing Audience with Song He Wrote

Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha recently shared a video of his son on Instagram, showing him wowing an audience as he performed a song he wrote about God that he wrote while in quarantine. You can watch the video below and learn more about what happened.

Caleb Polaha Sang the Song During His School’s First Concert Since 2019

Polaha shared the video on Instagram, along with the story behind the song.

Polaha explained that his son, Caleb, performed the song during a concert held by Oaks Christian School, a nonprofit, college-preparatory school for grades 5-12. He said that because of COVID-19, it was the school’s first concert since 2019.

He said that his son wrote the song himself when they were in quarantine during the 2020 summer.

“Caleb says this song is about the dance between the heart of man and the spirit of God,” Polaha wrote. “He played this song for the first time in public in August of 2020 for the folks working on @jurassicworld thanks to Scott Haze and in October you’ll find this song mentioned in Where the Sun Rises, curtesy of @rosewindbooks. Yes, it’s a boast post, but I’m just so very proud – you can hear it in my laughter if you listen closely.”

Polaha added, “I wish I was @warnermusic or @bigmachinemusic or @atlanticrecords and had all the money in the world to get behind this young man.”

Friends and fans alike replied to share how impressed they were with the song.

DeWanda Wise wrote, “So honored I was there to witness the birth of this. what an unspeakably soulful and honest time we all shared together. More a gift shared than a boast post. Keep shining, Caleb!!!”

Scott Haze wrote, “Unforgettable since that beautiful moment we all first heard this song during 🦖. You inspire me watching what a wonderful Father you are @polahaha. Grateful to call you my brother. @calebpolaha – outstanding, keeping going, rest at the end, not in the middle, you are a light the world needs. ⭐️ ! #MississppiMoon 🌙 🤍”

Chris Romrell wrote, “I still remember him playing this for us. Gave me chills. Still waiting for it to be available somewhere I can play it on command. Hopefully a full album.”

Polaha replied that his son was working on making it part of a full album.

Polaha & Julianne Morris Have Been Married Since 2003

According to IMDb, Polaha and Julianne Morris have been married since 2003 and have three children. Morris starred in “The Young and the Restless” for 14 episodes as Amy Wilson, in “Days of Our Lives” for 464 episodes as Greta Von Amberg, and “The Adventures of Sinbad” for seven episodes as Rumina.

Morris and Polaha’s three children are Kristoffer Caleb Polaha, born in 2004, Micah Polaha (born in 2006), and Jude Polaha (born in 2011), according to IMDb.

Polaha is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his lead role in “Mystery 101,” and movies like “Double Holiday,” “A Dickens of a Holiday!,” “Pearl in Paradise,” and “Rocky Mountain Christmas.”

He’s starring in the upcoming movie, “Jurassic World Dominion.”

