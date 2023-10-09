Lacey Chabert Seen Filming ‘Secret Project’ With Lindsay Lohan: PHOTOS

Nearly 20 years after the movie “Mean Girls” became a cultural phenomenon, the Plastics are back together! On October 6, 2023, Hallmark star Lacey Chabert was spotted in Los Angeles reuniting with former co-stars Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried, filming what People called “a secret commercial project.”

As photographs of the threesome leaked online, fans of the cult classic started hypothesizing on social media about what the project could be and whether this ups the likelihood of their involvement in the upcoming reboot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Photos Leak of Lacey Chabert & ‘Mean Girls’ Co-Stars Filming Commercial

In 2004’s “Mean Girls,” Lohan played Cady Heron, a student who was an outcast in high school after moving with her family from Africa. However, according to IMDb, she figures out the social hierarchy by hitting it off with the trio known as The Plastics — popular girls Karen Smith (Seyfried), Gretchen Wieners (Chabert), and their leader Regina George (Rachel McAdams). Cady fit right in until she fell for Regina’s ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels, played by Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett.

Neither Bennett nor McAdams were spotted at the October 6 film shoot. But People reported that Lohan, 37, Seyfried, 37, and Chabert, 41, were all smiles and dressed in pink when photographers captured them filming together.

Various sites published behind-the-scenes photos of the actresses reuniting and filming together, including People, Gawby.com, and TMZ, which reported that they were filming is for a Pepsi commercial.

Lacey Chabert spotted on the set of a Pepsi commercial inspired by 'Mean Girls' in Los Angeles More images at: https://t.co/ikXoDZ5plO#LaceyChabert #GAWBY pic.twitter.com/3aJYfBDHkA — GAWBY.com (@GAWBYcom) October 8, 2023

Chabert was seen standing in a pink dress and jacket, with a crew member holding an umbrella above her to protect her from the sun. She was also spotted driving a silver convertible, like the one that the Plastics drove in an iconic scene in which they pulled up to Lohan. Chabert’s character, fictional Toaster Strudel heiress Gretchen, exclaimed, “Get in loser — we’re going shopping!”

In another photo from the October 6 shoot, Lohan was seen dressed in all black, carrying a zipped pouch that read “Plastics Club Member.”

‘Mean Girls’ Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunite to film ad https://t.co/VwxFgZqQfQ pic.twitter.com/zWX4AKVYG6 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 8, 2023

Hallmark Co-Stars Lacey Chabert & Jonathan Bennett in Talks to Appear in Reboot of ‘Mean Girls’

Being part of “Mean Girls” was a game changer for Chabert, who first rose to fame as a child actor on the popular 90s TV series “Party of Five.” The movie was a runaway hit in 2004, raking in $129 million globally on a ‎$17 million budget, according to Us Weekly.

The script had Chabert’s character, Gretchen, repeatedly trying to popularize her phrase “That’s so fetch” among her high school classmates. The movie was and continues to be so popular, that line actually became a cultural phenomenon. Chabert told Jimmy Fallon in November 2022 that she hears the saying from fans “every day of my life.”

She also met fellow Hallmark star Bennett while working on the movie, and the two remain close friends. On Chabert’s September 30 birthday, he paid tribute to her on Instagram, calling her “America’s #1 National Treasure.”

“I don’t know what I did to deserve you in my life, but I’m beyond grateful that you’re in it,” he wrote. “There is a comfort between us that can never be broken, and I will forever continue to spend my days trying to embarrass you as much as possible.”

Both Chabert and Bennett have expressed interest in appearing in the “Mean Girls” reboot that’s in the works. “Saturday Night Live” alum Tina Fey, who was the lead writer on the original film and appeared as the girls’ teacher, is working on a film version of the “Mean Girls” Broadway musical she helped create. According to Bustle, the show opened on Broadway in April 2018; the show was nominated for 11 Tony Awards but closed in March 2020 with the onset of the pandemic.

In December 2022, Deadline reported that Fey and “Saturday Night Live” executive producer Lorne Michaels would oversee a film version of the musical, to be released via the streaming platform Paramount+. Fey said in February on “Late Night With Seth Myers” that she will reprise her role as Ms. Norbury and comedian Tim Meadows will return as Principal Duval.

Though the four main characters will be played by new actresses — Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey — Page Six reported in February that the original actresses were in negotiations to appear in the movie, but that talks had stalled over money. It’s not known if a deal has been reached yet.

Meanwhile, when asked about appearing in the movie, Bennett told People in May, “There’s some talks going on about certain things, let’s just say that.”

People reported that other stars who’ve been signed to the movie include “The Office” alum Jenna Fischer as Cady’s mom, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, and Jon Hamm as Coach Carr.