Lacey Chabert on Candace Bure’s Hallmark Exit & Her Own Future Plans

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert sat down with Vulture for an in-depth interview, including looking back at Candace Cameron Bure’s departure from the network for an executive role at Great American Family. Could Chabert leave Hallmark too or is she planning to stick around? Here’s what she revealed.

Chabert Shared Her Perspective on the Change of Leadership that Bure Referenced

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bure didn’t want to share too many details about why she left Hallmark. She simply said: “It basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership.” Bure has since taken on an executive role with Great American Family, whose CEO is the former CEO of The Hallmark Channel, Bill Abbott.

When Vulture asked Chabert about Bure’s statement, Chabert said that she’s happy with Hallmark.

She said: “Any shift I’ve felt has been embracing our creative ideas. And it’s my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That’s always my mission. I’ll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don’t think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon.”

Vulture asked if Great American Family tried to “poach” her, but Chabert just said: “I’m with Hallmark, and I work for them. I’m so sorry, but I’ll just have to leave it at that.”

She also didn’t say much about the stars who have left Hallmark, simply noting that she wishes everyone the best.

“You know what, I wish everybody the best. I really can’t comment on it further other than I care about everybody involved,” Chabert answered.

She Also Revealed If She Plans on Staying with Hallmark

During her interview, Vulture asked if she planned to stay with Hallmark.

Chabert replied: “I see myself being a lifer as long as I’m inspired by the stories and as long as they’ll have me. I have ideas for 50 more. I hope this is just the beginning.”

Chabert just starred in Hallmark’s Christmas movie, “Haul Out the Holly.”

Her next project with the network is a sequel of trilogies following up on the original “Wedding Veil” trilogy from last year.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Chabert first revealed that she was making three new movies for “The Wedding Veil” franchise.