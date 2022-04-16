Where Was ‘Love Classified’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark’s new movie, “Love Classified,” premieres on Saturday, April 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Encores will then air throughout the season. This movie stars Melora Hardin, Arienne Mandi, Katherine McNamara, and Max Lloyd-Jones. Read on to learn all about where “Love Classified” was filmed, the cast involved, and behind-the-scenes stories.

‘Love Classified’ Was Filmed in Canada

Like many Hallmark movies, “Love Classified” was filmed in Canada, specifically in the Victoria, British Columbia, and Vancouver regions. The movie began filming January 28, according to IMDb Pro, and through February, wrapping around February 18.

In an interview with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, screenwriter Lynn Sternberger shared that most of the filming took place in Victoria. She sold the screenplay to Hallmark before COVID-19 hit, so it’s taken a while to come to TV. She said that she previously wrote for Hardin when she starred on “The Bold Type,” so working with her again felt like a reunion of sorts.

“I hope people who don’t generally tune in to Hallmark give it a chance,” she told Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s a good opportunity to dip your toes and see if the new Hallmark interests you.”

Hardin told Media Village that she was drawn to how inclusive the movie is.

“The fact they’re taking those steps to get with current thinking, modernize themselves and expand,” she said. “I’m all for expansion and including everything and everybody! I’m constantly doing that personally and creatively. It just felt right. I do think it’s going to be a momentous film for them — a turning point.”

Mandi shared the photos above while she was on Vancouver Island.

And McNamara shared the photos below while she was in Canada in February.

Oh Canada! 🇨🇦 Thank you for your lovely skies and brisk, clear, beautiful days! pic.twitter.com/9zdqHF0vXb — Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) February 17, 2022

Jones said this movie is different.

He shared this photo while in Vancouver in February.

Harding shared this photo when filming wrapped.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads, “Romance novelist, Emilia, returns home after a long absence, to reconnect with her children who also are finding their own paths to love.”

Melora Hardin is Emilia. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Jan on “The Office.” She also competed in Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars,” where she placed sixth with her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev. Her other credits include “The Bold Type” (Jacqueline for 52 episodes), “A Million Little Things” (Patricia), “Transparent” (Tammy), “Cruel Harts,” “Golden Vanity,” “When We Rise,” “Falling Skies,” “Self/less,” and more.

Steve Bacic is Brian. His credits include “Virgin River” (Wes), “Supernatural,” “The Order,” “Garage Sale Mysteries,” “Mystery 101,” “Once Upon a Christmas,” “Christmas with the Darlings,” “Taken,” “Arrow,” “A Joyous Christmas,” “Aftermath,” “The Bridge Part 1 and 2,” “The 100,” and more.

Arienne Mandi is Franki. She’s fluent in Spanish, French, Persian, and English. Her credits include “The L Word: Generation Q” (Dani for 18 episodes), “Break Even,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Baja,” “In the Vault,” “Escape Artist,” “Agent X,” “and more.

Katherine McNamara is Taylor. She’s played Mia Smoak in five different series: “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Batwoman.” She was also cast in the lead role of Abby Walker for the new series, “Walker: Independence.” Her other credits include “Jade,” “El Tonto,” “The Adventures of Bunny Bravo,” “The Burned Photo” (Kira), “The Stand” (Julie), “Finding You,” “Shadowhunters” (Clary for 55 episodes), “Happyland” (Harper), “A Sort of Homecoming,” “Kickin’ It,” “Jessie,” “Matchmaker Mary,” and more.

She often attends Children’s Mercy Hospital’s Big Slick celebrity weekend to support cancer research.

Max Lloyd-Jones is Zach. He played Jack’s younger brother on “When Calls the Heart.” His other credits include “The Book of Boba Fett” (Lt. Reed), “The Mandalorian” (Double for Jedi,) “Project Blue Book,” “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “Reign,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Boy in the Attic,” “The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 Story” (Jason Priestley), “Finding Harmony,” “Switched at Birth” (Noah), and more.

Louriza Tronco is Margot. Her credits include “Drinkwater,” “The Order” (Gabrielle for 19 episodes), “Mystery 101,” “Road to Christmas,” “No One Would Tell,” “Spiral” (Grace), “Make It Pop” (Jodi for 42 episodes), and more.

Also starring are:

Baraka Rahmani (Hannah)

Jamall Johnson (Max)

Abraham Asto (Hotel Manager)

Matthew Kevin Anderson (Graham)

Madeleine Kelders (Madeleine)

Michael Crestejo (Limo Driver)

Rohain Arora (Thirtysomething)

Marcus Curtis (Male Stranger)

Dominic Fugere (Preppy Guy)

Levon Kendall (Height Difference Couple Man)

Matina Birtch (Height Difference Couple Woman)

John Gillich (Cop)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s April 2022 Movie Lineup