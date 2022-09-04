Where Was ‘Love’s Portrait’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest film, “Love’s Portrait,” premieres on Sunday, September 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Aubrey Reynolds and Richard McWilliams. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Love’s Portrait’ Was Filmed in Ireland

Not to be confused with Hallmark’s “Portrait of Love,” “Love’s Portrait” — the new addition to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries — was filmed on location in Ireland.

In this Instagram post below by Reynolds, she says, “Ireland, I love you, you’re gorgeous, I can’t wait to see you again soon! 💚”

This post was made in October 2021. IMDb Pro confirms that post-production was updated in December 2021, so the movie took quite a while to be edited and ready for its premiere.

The post was tagged as located in Jerpoint Abbey, which is a medieval Cistercian Abbey in Ireland.

Heritage Island notes: “Jerpoint is renowned for its detailed stone sculptures found throughout the monastery. Dating from the thirteenth to the sixteenth centuries these include mensa tombs from the O’Tunney school, an exquisite incised depiction of two 13th century knights, the decorated cloister arcades along with other effigies and memorials.”

Tourism is big at this location, and you can find many pictures on Instagram from here.

John Lyde, director, writer, and producer of the movie, had a few things to share about the movie on his Instagram account. He posted this movie preview below on Instagram, and noted that the sun wasn’t out much while they were filming.

He also posted these first looks.

He shared a series of photos below, noting: “Filming in Ireland was a dream. Their actors, crew, weather and locations were grand. What a heavenly place.”

And he shared these photos while scouting for a location.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads “Lily (Reynolds) is a museum curator who discovers a painting that looks just like her and is sent to find where the painting came from and who painted it. Lily’s search leads her to Ireland, where she tracks down the painting to the post office it was sent from. There she meets William (McWilliams) and Saoirse (Kathryn McKiernan), a brother-sister duo who runs the post office. They offer their help, but William knows more than he’s letting on. He must decide if he’ll reveal what he knows, even if it puts at risk the growing feelings, he and Lily have for each other.”

Aubrey Reynolds (“Secrets in the Snow,” “A Deadly Grudge”) was born and raised in the Dallas, Texas area. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from Brigham Young University. She made her debut in the historical drama “16 Stones” (2014). She lives in Los Angeles, California, now. Some of her credits include “Hot Chocolate Holiday” (Lifetime), “Christmas Tree Lane” (one of Hallmark’s big hits last season), and “Frenzy” on Syfy.

She absolutely loves the outdoors and climbing.

Richard McWilliams (“Vikings”, “Deadly Buzz”) is an Irish actor. He is most well-known for his work in television, particularly the Irish series “Fair City,” which has run for many years. His biography notes that he’s currently working on an original play for a local Ireland theater.

Also starring in the movie are:

Kathryn McKiernan as Saoirse

Tamari Dunbar as Michelle

Jessi Melton as Kate

Jazmine Shaw as JoJo

David Knoell as Eamon O’Brien

Siobhan Shanahan as Cara

Gerry Herbert as Jonathan O’Brien

Geraldine McComish as Dierdre

Brooke Grossinger as Pamela

