Where Was ‘Magic in Mistletoe’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Magic in Mistletoe,” premieres on Friday, December 8, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Lyndie Greenwood and Paul Campbell. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and more.

‘Magic in Mistletoe’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

“Magic in Mistletoe” was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, Commercial Appeal reported. Skyy Blair, the screenwriter, told Commercial Appeal that writing a Hallmark movie was always one of her goals, even after writing four successful novels.

Blair shared on Instagram that she’s super excited about the movie. She told Commercial Appeal that the movie is, in part, a tribute to her aunt who loves Hallmark films.

Director Paula Elle shared selfies with many of her co-workers while on set.

Campbell made fun of his character’s “grinch” behavior in the movie in this Instagram post, writing: “Hands down the LEAST likeable I’ve ever been off the top of a Hallmark movie (it came with surprising ease…).”

In an interview with TV Fanatic, Campbell shared about his character: “There’s a little danger in playing somebody [like him]. When you start with somebody that unlikable, really the challenge is, can you bring them full circle? Can you win the audience back?The line you have to walk is how salty can you be? How far can you push this without losing people completely in the first ten minutes?”

Actress Mila Jones posted a highlight on her Instagram account, saying that her co-star was hilarious!

Dawn Chubai, who plays a news reporter, shared what it looked like inside the actors’ dressing rooms.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Harrington is the author of a popular book series, but commercial success has left him a bitter recluse. As he returns to his hometown for an annual Christmas festival celebrating his books, he’s joined by April, a publicist for the major publishing house he works with. April is there for damage control after Harrington’s recent comments on social media have ruffled some feathers. But as she gets to know him better, hope springs that April can unlock Harrington’s guarded heart and help him rediscover the spirit of the holiday.

Lyndie Greenwood plays April. According to her bio, she was born in Canada and is currently featured in the lead role of the CTV comedy series “Shelved.” She also starred in “Holiday Heritage” alongside Holly Robinson-Peete and “Girlfriendship” with Tamera Mowry-Housley. She was a co-star in the Emmy-nominated Lifetime movie “Flint,” where she shared the screen with Queen Latifah. Additionally, she had starring roles in the Fox TV series “Sleepy Hollow” and The CW’s “Nikita.”

Paul Campbell is Harrington. According to his bio, his growing repertoire of writing achievements for Hallmark includes “Christmas at Castle Hart,” “An Unexpected Christmas,” “Moriah’s Lighthouse,” and the wildly successful 2022 film “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” co-written with Kimberley Sustad. He has numerous credits, including film appearances such as “88 Minutes,” where he shared the screen with Al Pacino and Alicia Witt, “The Big Year” alongside Steve Martin and Jack Black, and “Dirty Singles,” a film that received nominations at the ACTRA and Canadian Screen Awards.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Oliver Rice (Chris)

Amy Trefry (Lindsey)

Deb Podowski (Mallory)

Robyn Bradley (Mayor Lisa)

Jacqueline Samuda (Lydia)

Raugi Yu (Lance Lightning)

Mila Jones (Bree)

P. Lynn Johnson (Sue)

Keith Martin Gordey (Marcus)

Kat Ruston (Susan)

Dawn Chubai (News Reporter)

Billy Wickman (Mason)

Thomas Darya (Reporter #1)

Michael Meneer (Reporter #2)

Arpad Balogh (Josh)

Emmanuel Bempong (White Hoodie Fan)

Milana Wan (Little Girl Fan)

Juliette Hawk (Young Fangirl)

Ian Ronningen (Driver)

Brett Wise (Baking Contestant)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Full Christmas Lineup for 2023