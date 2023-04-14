Major Fan Event for ‘When Calls the Heart’ Announced

Fans of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” have a new event to look forward to. They’re already anticipating season 10’s return in late July, but now a special reunion is planned for late September.

A Hearties Reunion Is Scheduled for September 22-24

Creator Brian Bird’s wife, Patty Richardson Bird, announced the event in a public “When Calls the Heart” Facebook group. The reunion is officially Called the Hearties Family Reunion and it’s taking place from September 22-24 in Vancouver, Canada.

Bird wrote, in part: “The HeartiesFamilyReunion.com website is under construction and will return shortly—with the opportunity for us to ‘come together’ in our shared love of When Calls the Heart and our Hearties Community. The website will be your one- stop shop for all things #HFR2023! … We look forward to SEEING you in Hope Valley soon!”

While the official website for the reunion is still under construction, you can find it here.

These in-person reunions used to be held every year while the series was filming, but were briefly placed on hiatus during the pandemic. Last year marked the reunion’s first event since 2019.

Last year’s event had a special drawing that allowed people to register for the event, because more people wanted to attend than they had space for. There was a four day submission period in July with a two-ticket maximum. Forms were then randomly drawn and winners were notified by email on August 1 that they could register and pay. Recipients only had 48 hours to complete their registration and pay after their email was sent.

Last year, the registration fee per person was $313, which included a welcome party wiht Janette Oke, Michael Landon, Jr., and Brian Bird, bus transportation to and from the set, a full day at the Jamestown Movie Set, Saturday breakfast, Saturday lunch on set, and a swag bag.

Season 10 Premieres in July & the Show Has Already Been Renewed for Season 11

This has just been the latest in a string of good news for Hearties fans.

First, season 10 is premiering on July 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific and 8 p.m. Central. This is later than normal for the show, due to the addition of two new series: “Ride” and “The Way Home.”

Erin Krakow (executive producer and star who portrays Elizabeth in the series) told ET Online in a statement: “This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

The tenth season hadn’t even premiered yet, and the show was already renewed for season 11, ET Online reported. The show isn’t typically renewed until after the newest season has concluded, so this was unexpected news for fans. Season 11 will have 12 episodes, and production will begin in July. So it will likely air in 2024.

