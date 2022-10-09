Where Was ‘Mid-Love Crisis’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest movie, “Mid-Love Crisis,” premieres on Sunday, October 9, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Teri Hatcher and James Tupper. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast.

‘Mid-Love Crisis’ Was Filmed in the Vancouver, British Columbia, Region

According to the ACFC West website, a technical film union recognized by the Labour Board of British Columbia, “Mid-Love Crisis” was filmed in and around Vancouver. The preparation started on July 11, 2022, and the filming lasted from August 2nd to 22, making this a three-week shoot in the beautiful and hot weather of Vancouver this summer.

Vancouver is no stranger to Hallmark films, with movies like “Love and Sunshine”, “Nikki and Nora: Sister Sleuths” and “The Secrets of Bella Vista” being filmed there. The beautiful weather and perfect location for Christmas settings make this an easy location for crews to put together a nostalgic Hallmark atmosphere.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “With her milestone 50th birthday just one week away, Mindy (Hatcher) realizes she’s in the throes of a bonafide mid-life crisis. When her daughter Rita (Laporte) comes home to their lake house for a long weekend with her girlfriend Emily (Scarrwener) and Emily’s uncle Sam (Tupper) life throws her another curveball – Sam is Mindy’s former high school sweetheart she hasn’t spoken to in more than three decades. The weekend takes another unexpected turn when Rita confides in Mindy that she plans to surprise Emily with a proposal and wants her dad – Mindy’s ex-husband Marc (Markinson) – to join them. Between two exes under one roof vying for Mindy’s affection and trying to talk Rita out of the big 50th birthday party she’s planning, Mindy has a lot to navigate. As the weekend progresses, an assertiveness inside her awakens and Mindy finds herself not only embracing her life, but discovering what it is she truly wants as she gets ready to start the next chapter.”

Teri Hatcher is well known for roles like “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” “Supergirl,” and “Desperate Housewives.” According to her bio, her first feature film role was for Christopher Guest’s “The Big Picture.” Other career highlights include roles in the films “Soapdish,” “Spy Kids,” and “Tomorrow Never Dies,” as well as providing the voices of all three mothers in Henry Selick’s Oscar-nominated animated film, “Coraline,” and providing the voice for the character of Dottie in the “Planes” franchise produced by Disney.

She posted a series of Instagram pictures in August hinting at this new Hallmark movie.

She also talked to KTLA5 Morning News about her return to the stage after 20 years. She is going to play Morticia in the new Addams Family musical.

“I have been away from the stage for a long time and from singing with this kind of rigor,” she revealed. “So, it is with some insecurity that I approached it, but I love a challenge. I’m really surrounded by great people. It is a really fun role.”

James Tupper is a Canadian actor who played Jack Slattery in the TV series “Men in Trees,” which aired on ABC. Since then, he has gone on to star in a number of TV series, including the medical drama “Mercy” on NBC, which he co-stars in with Taylor Schilling, ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” in which he plays the role of Dr. Andrew Perkins, and “Revenge.” He recently starred in Hallmark’s “My Christmas Family Tree,” which made its debut in 2021 as part of the network’s traditional “Countdown to Christmas” programming event.

Tupper is in the middle of a family estate issue concerning late actress Anne Heche. US Magazine reported that he submitted a fresh petition in an effort to block the possibility of the late actress’ son Homer becoming the guardian of Homer’s younger brother (and Tupper’s son) Atlas.

“As a minor, Atlas has no ability to hire legal representation to represent his interests in these proceedings,” Tupper contended in the court documents, pointing out that he is now living with his son, US Magazine reported.

Mid-Love Crisis starring Teri Hatcher and James Tupper gets it's movie poster with the tag line "life is a game of exes and ohs". Premiering Sunday October 9th on Hallmark Movies And Mysteries! 👫❤ pic.twitter.com/foVciZPxAu — Hallmark Enthusiast🎄🌟🎃🎅 (@PinkSunsetxo) October 3, 2022

Also starring in the movie are:

Brian Markinson (Marc Quinn)

June Laporte (Rita Quinn)

Matreya Scarrwener (Emily)

Lauren K. Robek (Nathalie)

Brian Cyburt (Richard)

Andy Yu (Andy)

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup