Hallmark Dream Job: Company Offers $2500 for Watching 12 Christmas Movies in 12 Days

Ever wish you could make money reviewing the Hallmark movies you already love? A new contest gives you the chance. Floral subscription service BloomsyBox hopes to find the perfect person to become its first-ever Hallmark Christmas Movie Reviewer. The company will accept applications through December 3, 2023, and will then name the person they’ve chosen to take on the challenge ahead of Christmas.

That person will be asked to “watch and rate” 12 specific Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days, ranging from 2008’s “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” to 2022’s “Three Wise Men and a Baby.” In exchange, BloomsyBox will provide them with $2,000 in cash and over $500 worth of other prizes, the company said on its website.

Here’s what you need to know:

Winner of Movie Reviewer Role Must Share Reviews on Instagram

One person will be chosen from applications sent into BloomsyBox to watch and rate a dozen movies, pre-selected by the company, by Christmas Eve. The reviewer will also be asked to post their thoughts about each movie on Instagram and tag BloomsyBox.

The winner will use the company’s movie review system after watching each film, simply giving a rating of one through 10 in five categories: Festivity Factor, Predictability Quotient, Chemistry Check, Tear-Jerker Test and Replay Value.

To enhance the reviewer’s movie-watching experience, BloomsyBox will send them a one-year Peacock subscription so they can easily stream each movie, as well as two pairs of chenille UGG socks and a Ghiradelli hot cocoa gift pack.

Once the person completes the challenge across 12 days in December, they’ll receive $2,000 via PayPal and BloomsyBox will send them a floral arrangement once a month throughout 2024.

The movies the company has chosen to be reviewed are:

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” from 2008 “Crown for Christmas” from 2015 “The Nine Lives of Christmas” from 2014 “Christmas Getaway” from 2017 “Journey Back to Christmas” from 2016 “Ghosts of Christmas Always” from 2022 “Family for Christmas” from 2015 “Christmas Under Wraps” from 2014 “Three Wise Men and a Baby” from 2022 “A Royal Christmas” from 2014 “Northpole” from 2014 “The Christmas Train” from 2017

Applications for the plum role must be filled out online by December 3 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Hallmark fans have had other opportunities to enter similar contests, which are rarely coordinated with Hallmark. In fact, the rules of the movie reviewer contest state that there is “no commercial association between BloomsyBox.com and Hallmark.”

The same was true in 2019, when CenturyLinkQuote.com held a similar sweepstakes, unaffiliated with Hallmark. They offered $1,000 to someone who was willing to watch 24 Hallmark movies in the span of 12 days, according to Bring Me The News.

Out of 218,000 entries, the company selected Minneapolis entrepreneur Jasmine Stringer, who was such a Hallmark fan that she’d already hosted a movie-watching party with friends who all wore pajamas and brought food for a potluck dinner, People reported.

School Librarian Won the Ultimate Hallmark Job in 2023

While the chance to win cash in exchange for watching Hallmark movies may sound like the best job ever, the Hallmark role that school librarian Jenny Forwalk of Frisco, Texas, won takes the cake. After Hallmark Channel ran a search for its “Number One Fan,” she was named the network’s “Chief Fan Officer” in June.

Entrants had to submit a letter of up to 500 words on why they love Hallmark Channel, a video of two minutes or less and three to five photos to show their level of fandom. Forwalk, who runs her own Hallmark fan blog, won $10,000 plus another $2,400 to cover taxes.

Hallmark also threw a hometown preview party for 100 of Forwalk’s family and friends, at which they got to see an advance showing of “Checkin’ It Twice” starring Kevin McGarry.

Given that Hallmark’s stars couldn’t promote their films during the actors’ strike, Hallmark put Forwark to work to drum up publicity for upcoming movies on social media. In October, she attended and promoted a Countdown to Christmas celebration in New York City.

She also hit the red carpet at the network’s recent Christmas party at The Grove in Los Angeles, and is co-hosting a “Hallmark Watch Party” on Instagram throughout Thanksgiving weekend and she and “Fan Leaders” from Hallmark view the original movie premieres and play related games.