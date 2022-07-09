Where Was ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel is ready for the Holidays cheers with an all-new round of Christmas in July event. Hallmark’s first in line is “My Grown-Up Christmas List”, which premieres on Saturday, July 9th, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry.

‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ Was Filmed in Ottawa, Canada.

“My Grown-Up Christmas List” was shot in different locations in Canada’s Ottawa region, and the Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw on Twitter was quick to share the details this past May.

Real-life loves Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry wrapped an Ottawa-shot Christmas movie just before the actual holiday last December. Cory Lee is also featured in the movie that I believe filmed under working title of MY GROWN UP CHRISTMAS LIST. 📸 https://t.co/Tjx59r8oTR pic.twitter.com/blBzkTKAa2 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) May 14, 2022

There have been several Hallmark movies filmed in Ottawa in the past, especially Christmas films. This includes “Boyfriends Of Christmas Past,” “A Christmas Carousel” which was filmed at the iconic Fairmont Château Laurier, and “Christmas Unwrapped.”

Ottawa Film Office shared on Instagram that the movie was actually filmed in the region last December under the direction of the local production company, Fireside Pictures. So the wintry scenes and snow you see in the movie are likely real.

Corrie Lee, who plays Bonnie in the movie, shared her before-and-after transformation while filming in this video below that she shared on Instagram.

She also shared many behind-the-scenes monitor shots with her fans.

Meet the Cast

According to the Crown Media Press press release, the movie is based on the Amy Grant/David Foster= holiday song of the same name.

Crown Media writes that the movie “tells the heartwarming story of Taylor Nichols (Wallace) and Luke Malone (McGarry) and the special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases spent together and apart. Taylor, a successful journalist, has returned home after her mom’s passing a few years prior to help her grandfather with his Christmas store. And Luke has just returned home from military duty to spend the holidays with his family. When Taylor and Luke meet, their chemistry is undeniable, and we follow them along their journey from a warm friendship to a budding romance.”

Wallace and McGarry are actually dating in real life, too! Look at how cute they are in this announcement about the movie on Instagram.

However, this is not the first time that they play a couple on screen. They were previously seen in “Feeling Butterflies” back in March.

Wallace is perhaps best known for her role as Fiona on “When Calls the Heart.” Her other credits include “Heatwave,” “Snowed in for Christmas,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “The Magicians,” “Terrified at 17,” “Counterfeiting in Suburbia,” “Killer Ending,” “Once Upon a Prince,” “Christmas Solo,” and more.

McGarry is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his role as Nathan on “When Calls the Heart.” He also recently starred in the hit trilogy, “The Wedding Veil.” His many other credits include “Heartland” (Mitchy Cutty for 48 episodes), “Schitt’s Creek,” “Random Acts of Christmas,” “A Very Corgi Christmas,” “Christmas Scavenger Hunt,” “When Hope Calls,” “Winter Love Story,” “Hometown Holiday,” “Open Heart” (Dr. Timothy Hudson), and more.

The movie is also starring Cory Lee as Bonnie Curtis, Colton Royce as Captain Adam Kearny, Dave Rose as the Priest, James M Jenkinson as Grandpa Frank, Susan Hamann as Peggy Malone, and Lindsay Merrithew as Charlie Malone. It is directed by Andrew Cymek (UnPerfect Christmas Wish), and written by Bryar Freed and Shawn Riopelle.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2022 Movie Lineup