‘Mystery on Mistletoe Lane’ Behind-the-Scenes: Cast Stories & Filming Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest Christmas movie, “Mystery on Mistletoe Lane,” premieres on Thursday, November 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Erica Cerra and Victor Webster. Read on to see behind-the-scenes details and learn more about where the movie was filmed and the cast.

‘Mystery on Mistletoe Lane’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

While the storyline for “Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” takes place in New Hollow, New England, the movie itself was not filmed in New England. Instead, it was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, like many other Hallmark productions. UBCP/ACTRA lists the movie on its film and production TV list, nothing that it was directed by Allan Harmon, produced by John Prince, and filmed from August 21, 2023, to September 11, 2023.

With the actors’ strike ending just before the movie’s premiere, Webster made a quick post about it on Instagram, sharing: “Now that the strike is over I can let you guys know about this Christmas movie that we shot earlier this year… This one was super fun to shoot and I think you’re really going to enjoy it.”

Just after filming began, he shared a photo of him hiking with his dog in British Columbia, Canada, though he didn’t mention anything about the movie.

Benjamin Jacobson, who plays Young Wallace, was on Instagram posting pictures with fake snow in the background.

“It’s always a good day when set brings in an ice cream truck!!” he wrote on September 6, “But really though, I’ve been super lucky lately and I’m not taking any of it for granted. Things go back to normal tomorrow though as it’s my first day back to school! Hope everyone had a great first day!!”

“Going into week three feeling so so grateful for this amazing experience!” he wrote in another post. “I’m going to miss everyone when this week ends!! Really looking forward to sharing what we’ve been working on with you all!”

“Three weeks have come and gone so fast and we wrap tonight,” he shared on September 1, indicating filming might have ended earlier than UBCP noted. “We can’t wait to share this sweet movie with you all. What a cast and crew!! Feeling so lucky and sad and grateful and all the emotions!!! I’ll remember this for the rest of my life. I hope this finds you all doing well and enjoying the last days of summer. Happy long weekend and happy back to school everyone!!”

Webster posted a beautiful reel of being in Vancouver, and a trip on the ferry!

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “New to town, Heidi Wicks (Cerra) and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. Local handyman and historian David (Webster) helps along the way, finding his own surprising connection.”

Erica Cerra plays Heidi. According to her bio, this is her first movie for the Hallmark Channel. Cerra recently lent her voice to the character Susan in the latest trilogy of adaptations of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series. She also played recurring roles in notable TV series, such as “Astronauts,” produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, in episodes of the CW’s “Nancy Drew,” and Entertainment One’s “Family Law” alongside Victor Garber. Her extensive TV credits include recurring and regular roles on numerous shows, such as “The 100” and “Supernatural” on the CW, “Rush” on USA, “Lucifer” on Fox/Netflix, “Deadly Class” on Syfy, and “The L Word” on Showtime, among others. Fans first took notice of her when she portrayed “Jo Lupo” on the popular SyFy series “Eureka,” which ran for six years. Additionally, Cerra is appearing on “Power Rangers” and Fox’s “Percy Jackson & The Olympians.”

Victor Webster stars as David. According to his bio, his acting career began with his TV debut on the NBC daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.” He then transitioned to the AMC network series “The Lot” and the syndicated series “Mutant X.” He was once featured on People magazine’s “50 Most Eligible Bachelors.”

For Hallmark Channel enthusiasts, Webster is a familiar face thanks to his appearances in “Five Star Christmas,” “Homegrown Christmas,” “Love Blossoms,” “Summer Villa,” “A Harvest Wedding,” “Hearts of Winter,” and more.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Fred Henderson (Wallace)

Juliette Hawk (Annie)

Logan Pierce (Garrett)

Mary-Beth Manning (Linda)

Keith Martin Gordey (Harold)

Cameron Park (Robert)

Linda Darlow (Geraldine)

Gardiner Millar (Coachman)

Stewart Prince (Deputy Mayor Pruitt)

Ramon Terrell (Jesse)

Jeanie Cloutier (Council Member)

Natalie Farrow (Female Guest #1)

Eliana Greenberg (Girl Skater)

Diana Smendra (Library Worker)

Stella Nakafeero (Skating DJ)

Benjamin Jacobson (Young Wallace)

Todd Zatwarnitski (Wallace’s Father)

If you miss the premiere, you can catch it again on:

Saturday, November 11: 10/9c

Sunday, November 12: 6/5c

Saturday, November 18: 4/3c

Saturday, November 25: 12a/11c

Tuesday, November 28: 2/1c

Sunday, December 3: 8/7c

Thursday, December 7: 10a/9c

Tuesday, December 12: 8/7c

Tuesday, December 19: 12a/11c

Saturday, December 23: 10a/9c

Friday, December 29: 4/3c

