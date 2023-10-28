Real-Life Mystic Town Holds Celebration for ‘Mystic Christmas’ Filming

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie, “Mystic Christmas,” premieres on Saturday, October 28, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jessy Schram and Chandler Massey. This movie diverges from Hallmark’s Canadian filming locations, bringing a fresh view from Connecticut. The town featured in the movie even held a special premiere event the day before the movie’s first Hallmark airing.

‘Mystic Christmas’ Was Filmed in Connecticut

‘Mystic Christmas’ was filmed in southern Connecticut, Yahoo reported. According to The New London Day, Synthetic Cinema International filmed this one shortly after also filming “Where Are You Christmas?” in Connecticut as well. This movie was wrapped in late May to early June.

Scenes from this movie and “Where Are You Christmas?” were filmed at a variety of charming locations in Mystic, Connecticut, including Olde Mistick Village (which shared some behind-the-scenes photos), The Seaport Museum, Mango’s Pizza (called Sawyer’s Pizzeria in the movie, Providence Journal shared), and the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford. The characters also enjoy trivia night at Friar Tuck’s Tavern.

Play

Other locations in the movie include the Mystic Seaport, the Treworgy Planetarium, Anchor Mystic cafe, Mystic Printing Office, and a Lantern Village event and a boat parade that both take place in real life too, Providence Journal shared.

Patti Murin, who plays Juniper’s best friend, Candice, in the movie, told CT Insider that Hallmark movies provide her with a sense of comfort, and she loves taking part in these heartwarming and uplifting projects. (In fact, this will be her fifth Hallmark movie.)

The Town of Mystic Celebrated the Movie with a Special Premiere & a Christmas Cam

Yahoo noted that to coincide with the release of the movie, Hallmark is setting up a Christmas Cam in Mystic. It’s located on a streetlight close to the intersection of Pearl and Route 1, pointing right into the heart of town.

“The chamber and merchants are working to make sure Mystic looks great,” said Bruce Flax, president of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce.

The Fans of Chandler Massey Instagram page posted photos from the chamber of commerce that were taken during filming.

WTNH also shared some behind-the-scenes moments.

The town of Mystic is so excited about the movie that they hosted an exclusive premiere at Olde Mistick Village the day before the movie aired on Hallmark. The event included a panel segment with the makers of the movie, followed by a reception at the Mystic Aquarium after the movie was over.

Some refreshments you’ll see in the movie were provided by Sift Bake Shop, Mango’s Wood-Fired Pizza, and Abbot’s Lobster in the Rough.

In an interview with CT Insider, Schram shared: “When they said (the film) was going to be in Mystic, I looked it up and I thought that the pictures were adorable. I knew we weren’t going anywhere where we would not be enjoying ourselves, and I really loved the rehabilitation aspect that it focuses on for marine life.”

Chris Regan, who’s the property manager at Olde Mistick Village, told Yahoo that they made good use of some of the shops and a gazebo for filming the two new Christmas movies. To create that festive atmosphere, the village brought back its Christmas decorations early. During the off-season, the decorations are usually packed up in a tractor-trailer and kept in Pennsylvania, where a company helps refurbish them for the next season.

The Seal in Mystic is a Rehabilitated Seal in Real Life Too

Some captivating moments from “Mystic Christmas” were captured at the Mystic Aquarium. This means viewers will get to enjoy scenes with some adorable seals in the film. According to Providence Journal, Peppermint the seal is played by a harbor seal at Mystic aquarium named Cork.

The countdown is on! Mystic Christmas premieres THIS Saturday (10/28) at 8pm EST on Hallmark Channel! Tune in to see some familiar faces (both humans and seals!) Learn more about Mystic Christmas here: https://t.co/E9SR7FBIKf pic.twitter.com/Bx5I5otFkP — Mystic Aquarium (@mysticaquarium) October 24, 2023

Providence Journal reported that Cork was rescued in Maine and is now part of Mystic’s rescue and rehabilitation program. Cork is too comfortable with people, so he couldn’t be released back into the wild. He’s lived at Mystic since 2013.

In fact, it was his love for people that helped him get the role. A different seal named Pearl was first chosen, but Pearl was camera shy. Cork, meanwhile, loved the camera and ended up winning the role.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads “Juniper travels to Mystic, Connecticut during the holidays to work at the rehabilitation center and aquarium. She reconnects with Sawyer, the owner of the pizza shop.”

According to her bio, Jessy Schram (who portrays Juniper) is currently starring as Dr. Hannah Asher in the NBC series “Chicago Med.” Her journey in the entertainment world started when she relocated to Los Angeles at 18. She quickly found herself working on the TV series “Jane Doe,” where she acted alongside Leah Thompson. Since then, she’s had lead roles in prominent series like Steven Spielberg’s TNT drama “Falling Skies” and ABC’s “Last Resort.” In addition, she’s had appearances on hit shows such as “Nashville” and earned critical acclaim for her role on “Mad Men.” She was also on the TV miniseries “Lizzie Borden” and played Cinderella in her recurring role on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.” Some fans will also recognize her from “Veronica Mars” and “Medium.”

Chandler Massey portrays Sawyer. According to his bio, this actor and singer is widely recognized for his role as Will Horton on the NBC daytime soap opera, “Days of Our Lives.”

In March 2023, Massey got engaged to Stephanie Bennett.

Patti Murin portrays Candice in the movie. According to her bio, she portrayed Anna from Disney’s “Frozen” on Broadway, and has played Dr. Nina Shores on “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire.” She also starred in Hallmark’s “Merry Measure,” “Holiday for Heroes,” and more.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Eric Freeman (Peter)

Delaney Quinn (Louisa)

Ralph Adriel Johnson (Eric)

Sasha Diamond (Theresa)

William R. Moses (Ken)

Nick Jordan (Nick)

Regina Schneider (Juniper’s Mom)

Robert Newman (Juniper’s Dad)

Shravan Amin (British Man)

Keri Safran (Dutch Woman)

Leslie Alexander (Suzie)

If you miss the premiere, you can also watch the movie on these dates:

Sunday, October 29: 6/5c

Thursday, November 2: 8/7c

Saturday, November 11: 2/1c

Friday, November 17: 6/5c

Sunday, November 26: 12/11c

Friday, December 1: 12a/11c

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Full Christmas Lineup for 2023