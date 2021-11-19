Where Was ‘Nantucket Noel’ Filmed? See Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s “Nantucket Noel” premieres on Friday, November 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season. (It will premiere on the same date and time on the W Network in Canada too.) The movie stars Sarah Power and Trevor Donovan. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and behind-the-scenes cast stories.

If you miss the premiere, the movie will air again on November 20 at 6 p.m. Eastern, November 24 at 10 p.m., December 2 at 6 p.m., December 5 at 12 p.m., December 8 at 8 a.m., and December 25 at 2 a.m. Eastern.

The movie is based on the novel, Let It Snow, by Nancy Thayer. In honor of her book, The Dreamland Theater in Nantucket held a special viewing party the night of the premiere, The Inquirer and Mirror reported.

‘Nantucket Noel’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Nantucket Noel” was filmed in Canada, including on the Sunshine Coast of Gibsons, British Columbia, despite the movie’s storyline taking place in Nantucket. (If you’re in Nantucket, however, you’ll definitely want to take part in their Christmas Stroll.)

The movie’s working title while filming was “Let It Snow,” which is the same title as the book upon which it’s based.

According to IMDb, another filming location was 647 School Road in Gibsons. This is a location shared by many other productions, including “Needful Things,” “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm,” and more. This is the address for Molly’s Reach, a restaurant on the coast.

Donovan said the oceanside had a magical feel.

The oceanside villages along the coast have a "magical" feel to it. There's a lighthouse pub, a general store, and small cafes to have coffee, read a book and watch the sunset. Perfect location. I'll share more BTS shots with you here, FB and Instagram. #NantucketNoel #BTS pic.twitter.com/2rGNtmRbs7 — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) September 8, 2021

Donovan told WECT that for this movie, his character goes with his dad back to a fishing wharf that’s falling apart. His plan is to tear down and rebuild the wharf, but there are a lot of shops there that don’t want to be torn down in the process.

The movie wrapped filming on October 4. It took three weeks to film the movie, Donovan shared in an interview.

Kirsten Hansen directed the movie. She wrote when they wrapped, ” I couldn’t be more proud 😭 of how our movie turned out — it looks so beautiful and our incredible cast made me laugh, sigh, swoon, giggle and cry (a few times). I have a feeling this magical, feel-good story will charm even the weariest of hearts and I truly can’t wait for you all to see it.”

She also shared in an Instagram story below that she sometimes has to pinch herself to remember that she’s the director. She wrote, “I cannot wait to share alllll the magic of this cast, the story, this location.”

Donovan shared this photo on his Instagram story during filming, showcasing the beautiful scenery around him.

He also shared this photo.

Headed to this location for a few weeks… 🎥🎄🎬 pic.twitter.com/LtUrsMMaVy — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) September 3, 2021

Donovan said it felt strange to wear a watch for his role, since he almost never wears one in real life.

He also asked fans to vote on which coat they liked best. His character wears both in the movie.

Hansen joked about how she felt when the chocolate tray was still 22 minutes away while filming the movie.

She said this particular scene was very special and had a little Christmas magic in it.

She also shared this behind-the-scenes moment.

Here’s another moment from the set.

Hansen wrote about Donovan: “I couldn’t have asked for a better male lead in my first movie. I’d heard great things about @trevordonovan from friends and obviously from his prolific career — but working with him, truly exceeded all my expectations. The kindest, most down-to-earth, collaborative, present, lovely with every member of the crew… and talented beyond measure. Every take was golden, just like this photo, taken on day one of shooting… Oh I can’t wait for you to meet Andy Bittlesman.”

Hansen wrote about Power: “Sarah blew me away every day with her gift and her loveliness… she never once missed a line (and she had 8 pages every day to memorize)! Still in awe of her talent… and how she embodied the depth and humour of this complex role with such authenticity, grace, and nuance.”

Hansen continued: “And I can’t wait for you to meet @lepinskipayton, a shining star who is sure to steal all of our hearts… and this scene with her improvised line, that might be my favourite line in the movie. 😂👏🏻 Payton is so naturally talented, funny, effervescent and was my first choice for the role. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing the slightly precocious but very sweet, super fun, and incredibly loveable Wink Bittlesman.”

You can see an album of behind-the-scenes photos from Sunshine Coast BC’s Facebook page here.

Hansen also shared a photo from their Zoom table read.

Kirsten Hansen the director/writer of Nantucket Noel starring Trevor Donovan & Sara Power(which she said is a working title) shared a picture of their zoom table read & thats our conversation where she said this movie has a magical element to it like Love Under The Rainbow! 🎄🌈 pic.twitter.com/sYTpwkllIY — Hallmark Enthusiast🎄🎅⭐ (@PinkSunsetxo) September 8, 2021

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “During the Seaside Noel celebrations Christina learns of a developer who is planning to tear down the wharf that is home to her toy store. Tensions rise as she falls for the developer’s son, Andy.”

Sarah Power is Christina. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Abigail on Hallmark’s “Good Witch.” Her many other credits include “Killjoys” (Pawter), “Designated Survivor,” “Sea Change,” “Rosewood,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “American Gothic” (Jennifer), “The Hexecutioners,” “Republic of Doyle” (Crystal), “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Wild Roses” (Lucy), “Lost Girl,” “The Listener,” “Random Passage,” and more.

Trevor Donovan is Andy. Donovan is also appearing in a GAC Family Christmas movie this year called “Jingle Bell Princess.” His many other credits include “The Baxters” (Ryan), “Two for the Win,” “Love, Lost & Found,” “USS Christmas,” “JL Family Ranch 2,” “The Au Pair Nightmare,” “Prescription for Love,” “Nostalgic Christmas,” “Love, Fall & Order,” “SnowComing,” “Lucifer,” “Marry Me at Christmas,” “The Ghost Beyond,” “Escaping Dad,” “Sun Records” (Eddy), “Love on a Limb,” “Texas Rising” (Kit), “Cocktails and Dreams,” “Melissa & Joey” (Alistair), “Awkward.,” “90210” (Teddy), “Strawberry Summer,” “Days of Our Lives” (Jeremy), and more.

He’s also working with GAC Family to expand his anti-bullying work and reach out to communities where he’s filming, hosting anti-bullying assemblies at schools, WECT reported.

He told WECT: “We’re even sort of incorporating scripted skits, with possible scenarios about being bullied in school and ways to handle it and deal with it. In addition to that, the idea is to also to involve these kids, if possible, in the movie-making process. If I’m in a town and there’s a local middle or high school, invite the kids to the set, or invite kids to a premiere of one of my movies that we shot in their town, while also getting them involved in the anti-bullying assemblies as well.”

Payton Lepinski is Wink. Her credits include “Spontaneous,” “Holiday Hearts,” “Welcome to Christmas,” “Overboard,” and “Who Killed JonBenet” (where she played JonBenet Ramsey.)

Daniel Bacon is Jacob. His credits include “You, Me & the Christmas Trees,” “A Christmas Treasure,” “Motherland: Fort Salem,” “Maid,” “Sweet Carolina,” “Debris,” “Mystery 101,” “A Love to Remember,” “Five Star Christmas,” “Picture Perfect Mysteries,” “Garage Sale Mysteries,” “Limetown” (Karl), “Welcome to Christmas,” “Bob the Builder” (voice), “Somewhere Between” (Glenn Cupcake Kupner), “Paranormal Solutions” (Mark), “Delete,” “The Bouquet,” “White Collar Poet” (Oliver), “Psych,” “The L Word,” “Smallville,” and much more.

Kharytia Bilash is Abby. Her credits include a number of short films, a choir singer on “Legends of Tomorrow,” and Vivian on “Christmas Under the Stars.”

Also starring are:

Fiona Vroom (Harriet)

Bruce Dawson (Oscar)

Heather -Claire Nortey (Mimi)

Candice Hunter (Janice)

Ava Kelders (Dora)

Sophia Johnson (Lauren)

Cameron McDonald (Manny)

Piper Dacosta (Young Christina)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies