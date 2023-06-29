Hearties Arguing Over New ‘When Calls the Heart’ Trailer

“When Calls the Heart” returns for its milestone 10th season on July 30 on the Hallmark Channel. Star Erin Krakow posted a new trailer on June 28 and it has the fans (known as “Hearties”) all riled up over the love triangle at the heart of the show between Krakow’s Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, Chris McNally’s Lucas Bouchard and Kevin McGarry’s Nathan Grant.

The New ‘When Calls the Heart’ Trailer Teases That ‘Maybe Elizabeth Will Surprise Us All’

If you’ll recall, in the last few seasons, Elizabeth realized that her feelings for Nathan were actually her feelings for her deceased husband Jack (Daniel Lissing) that she was projecting onto Nathan.

She finally realized that she actually was in love with Lucas and they began dating; Lucas proposed in the season nine finale and Elizabeth said yes, so they are engaged.

In the new trailer, the voice over teases, “Seize the day and prepare for moment after moment of unforgettable heart.”

And the footage that has fans all a-flutter is the sequence where Elizabeth says to someone off screen, “What are you up to?”, then Lucas says, “It’s meant to be a surprise,” to which Bill Avery (Jack Wagner) replies, “Well, good luck with that” and then someone off-screen says, “Maybe Elizabeth will surprise us all.”

Is it Lucas who says that? It kind of sounds like him. But we don’t know for sure.

In the trailer, they also show Rosemary possible going into labor and also the town folks speculating that “the hot springs could become a tourist attraction.”

But it’s the Lucas-Elizabeth footage that has fans talking.

The Team Nathan Fans Hope Elizabeth Comes to Her Senses

In the comments on Krakow’s Instagram posts, fans are arguing over the love triangle.

“I hope Elizabeth wakes up and dumps Lucas. Nathan is the man for her,” wrote one fan, to which another replied, “Yes!!!”

But several other fans are insistent that she is not going to change her mind and get together with Nathan.

“Stoopp! It’s not happening! Just enjoy the show,” wrote one fan.

Another disgruntled fan wrote, “What is wrong with you?? Erin just posted a great promo and you have to show up with negativity?? Go away!”, to which the original poster replied, “Not going anywhere. Nathan is the man. I can live in hope.”

“I’m already tired of this same story; it’s an annoying insistence. You guys are so passionate, but you think Nathan doesn’t have the ability to be interested in someone else???” wrote a third fan, and a fourth added, “Never happening.”

And one fan is particularly excited to see Lucas and Elizabeth be featured so much in the trailer, writing, “I am happy to see Elizabeth and Lucas at the forefront in this clip. She needs to be more than the lady who walks around finding out what everyone else is doing and he needs to be at the forefront as her love as well. Not discounting other characters but it is Elizabeth’s story. You looked gorgeous in that gown toward the end BTW. Bring on Season 10!”

Another fan is hopeful that Hearties get to see Elizabeth and Lucas get married in season 10, writing, “I hope to see Elizabeth and Lucas marry in Season 10. A long engagement is not appropriate or necessary for a second marriage.”

But speaking of Nathan getting with someone else, one commenter has an idea about that, writing, “I think he’s gonna be with Faith.”

Now that would be interesting. Faith Carter, played by Andrea Brooks, was a nurse (now a doctor after season nine) in town who fell in love with Dr. Carson Shepherd (Paul Greene). But Greene left the show after season eight and his character was written off by accepting a prestigious fellowship at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

So now Faith is single and apparently at least one fan thinks she and Nathan might make an interesting match. What do you think, Hearties? Is that a match made in heaven?

“When Calls the Heart” returns Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Hallmark Channel. It has also already been renewed for an 11th season, to air in 2024.