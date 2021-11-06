The ‘Next Stop, Christmas’ Train Offers Christmas Events You Can Attend

If you’re loving Hallmark’s new movie, “Next Stop, Christmas,” then you might want to visit the train that plays a big role in the film. Luckily, that’s easy to do. The train scenes were shot on the Essex Steam Train in Essex, Connecticut.

The Train Scenes Were Shot on the Essex Steam Train in Connecticut

Synthetic Cinema produced the movie and shared photos of the steam train while filming.

The train they use in the movie is just perfect. Synthetic shared this collage of photos from filming.

When they wrapped on September 11 they wrote: “That’s a wrap!!! Thank you to the wonderful cast & crew of “Next Stop, Christmas”, to say you did an amazing job would be a gross understatement! This particular movie is going to be something special, unique, magical and we believe the audience will 100% agree – 😊! Everyone truly outdid themselves on this project, much appreciated. ‘No man should know too much about their own destiny.’ -Doc Brown”

Here’s another look at the train decked out for Christmas.

You can see the inside of the train in this photo.

One person wrote, “Love the @essexsteamtrain! So happy it’s being immortalized in a Christmas Movie! 👏🚂🎅🎬”

The Essex Steam Train Welcomes Visitors

The Essex Steam Train & Riverboat welcomes visitors at Christmastime. On December 3, they’re hosting an ugly Christmas sweater party with a murder mystery theme, according to their website. The party begins in the ballroom and then you’ll board the train at 10 p.m. for the party and mystery.

You can purchase tickets any time of year for a ride on the train or a train and riverboat excursion combo. The combo includes a 2.5-hour train and riverboat ride or you can purchase a one-hour train excursion. There are also dinner train events on the Essex Clipper that include a four-course meal in the restored 1920’s diners, the website noted. They’re pulled by a “vintage diesel locomotive.” The Clipper is also available for private parties and weddings with up to 100 guests.

For Christmas, you can also take part in their 2021 North Pole Express where every coach has a live musical performance, along with lots of sugar cookies. The ride is about 90 minutes long and includes first-class and coach-class seating.

Last year they also had a Reindeer on the Rails event, so keep an eye on their website for any additional events that might be added.

Every year they also host a Gingerbread House competition, which is a very Hallmark-like event.

According to the Essex Steam Train’s website, the Valley Railroad Company that operates the train and riverboat has been a part of the lower Connecticut River Valley since 1971.

The site noted: “Our company’s mission is to keep alive the rich mechanical, industrial, and transportation heritage of our state through the continual operation of our vintage steam and diesel locomotives and passenger coaches, as well as the operation & maintenance of the facilities and infrastructure that support these. We welcome visitors from throughout the state of Connecticut, the New England region and all over the world to ride our railroad, relax aboard our riverboat and visit our unique facilities.”

