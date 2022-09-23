Niall Matter Speaks Out on Hallmark’s New Direction

Niall Matter is a longtime Hallmark star, not only in movies but also with a leading role in the “Aurora Teagarden” mystery series. He recently opened up about how he feels about Hallmark’s change in direction, as the network seeks to be more inclusive and diverse.

‘I Like the Direction These Scripts Are Heading,’ He Shared

In an interview with Media Village, Matter spoke about Hallmark’s new direction, as it seeks to make more realistic movies and focus more on inclusivity.

Matter shared that he loved how his movie, “The Secrets of Bella Vista,” took place during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

“I loved that the family in this speaks Spanish (with subtitles),” he told Media Village. “That was real — and a great thing to have.”

He added that he loves the new, diverse scripts he’s seeing.

“As an actor, an artist, and somebody that’s always very happy working with Hallmark as a company, I’m excited about the scripts I see come through,” he said. “They’re evolving, and the brand is something I’m excited to be a part of. I like the direction these scripts are heading in, and it’s been great getting the opportunity to sink my teeth into different types of work within the company.”

Matter Also Loves Movies That Take Him Out of His Comfort Zone

Matter also told Media Village that he loves the different characters he’s portrayed, from Rip Van Winkle in a previous Hallmark movie to the more subtle character in “Bella Vista.”

“When you’ve done as many movies as I have with Hallmark, you do look for scripts that have a bit of a different element to them,” he said. “That’s definitely something The Secrets of Bella Vista has.”

He added, comparing the last two characters he played: “With a character like Rip … I mean every actor wants the freedom to make bold choices and try things that pull you out of your comfort zone. Fortunately, I like to live out of my comfort zone and push myself. But I feel playing the subtler character, and underplaying things, can be just as difficult, if not more.”

Matter’s certainly had an interesting career and life. An accident that almost killed him when he was younger is the reason he’s an actor. It took him nearly six months to learn how to walk, and he couldn’t go back to his old career after the accident. Ultimately, that change propelled him into acting.

Although he’s starred in many Hallmark works, some fans may not recall that one of those was “When Calls the Heart.” He played Shane Cantrell in Season 4, but his character was dropped just before Season 5.

Matter told My Devotional Thoughts in 2017 that he was disappointed he wasn’t brought back on to the show too, adding that he had planned to be on the show for quite some time.

I was signed on to do the show, and I planned on being around for awhile, but for whatever reason, my character was no longer needed on the show. At least at this point. But I will say I’m not opposed to ever returning to the show if they need me. I would love to do it again. I’m not sure why this happens with shows sometimes, but I will say I loved my time on When Calls the Heart.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup