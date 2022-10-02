Where Was ‘Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark’s newest movie, “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths,” premieres on Sunday, October 2, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie stars Hunter King and Rhiannon Fish.

‘Nikki & Nora’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Nikki & Nora,” which is a mystery focused more on family love than romance, stars Hunter King, Rhiannon Fish, David Attar, and Madison Smith. Photographer Craig Minielly revealed in the hashtags of this post below that the mystery was filmed in the Vancouver, British Columbia, region of Canada. He said he was tasked with taking promo shots in between takes on the set.

“These two nailed it time after time, no matter how long we had to do so,” he said.

He hinted that this might even end up being a new series.

The stars were happy to share behind-the-scenes moments. Check out this hilarious video the two leads posted on Instagram.

Fish wrote that she is excited for the movie: “I am so excited for this one 🕵🏼‍♀️🕵🏻‍♀️”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “After 10 years of estrangement, fraternal twin sisters Nikki (King) and Nora (Fish) Sullivan are reunited when they inherit a small private detective agency. Nora is a successful lawyer at a high-profile Chicago law firm on track to make partner and Nikki is a streetwise, struggling actress who can barely pay her rent every month. Nikki, always in need of cash, wants to liquidate the detective agency immediately but before she can persuade her sister, they stumble upon the dead body of the lead counsel in Nora’s law firm. Sensing an opportunity for impromptu undercover work, Nikki agrees to join forces to find the killer. Utilizing their local connections, the sisters struggle to stay one step ahead of Chicago police detective Scott Evans (David Attar, “Riverdale”). Hoping to start a romantic relationship with Nora, patrol officer Robby Watts(Madison Smith, “Joy for Christmas”) uses his insider police department connections to help the sisters with the case. As Nikki and Nora are pulled deeper into the murder mystery, they realize that their twin sister connection gives them a unique advantage and a real knack for solving mysteries.”

Both actresses have a half-hour-long video answering Hallmark questions for fans of the show. You can watch it here, right on Hallmark’s website. They revealed that the two play twin sisters who have been estranged due to their parents dying. Make sure to watch the entire video to learn more about the actresses!

Hunter King plays Nikki. According to her bio, the role that made King famous was as a series regular on the CBS show, “Life in Pieces.” She’s also known for her role as Summer Newman on “Young and the Restless,” for which she was awarded two Daytime Emmys. King also starred alongside Jimmy Bennett in the film “A Girl Like Her.”

King recently went on a trip to Ireland with her partner and posted this beautiful reel with memorable locations… and a shocking ending!

She also commented on her co-star’s selfie, writing: “My best friend is a hottie.”

King is excited about the movie. She wrote: “Can’t wait for you all to meet Nikki & Nora in just 2 weeks!”

Rhiannon Fish plays Nora. According to her bio, has garnered a global fanbase because of her performance as Ontari in “The 100.” Her first professional acting job was on the Australian television series “Neighbours,” where she played Lisa Jefferies. She was in her late teens when she got the part of April Scott on “Home and Away.” Fish has also had a fruitful career in the film industry, where she has starred in such films as “Sweet as Pie,” “Playing for Charlie,” “Relentless,” and most recently “Occupation.”

Fish has appeared in a number of productions for Hallmark, including “A Splash of Love,” “Journey of My Heart,” “The 27-Hour Day,” and “You’re Bacon Me Crazy,” along with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries productions such as “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made” and “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con.”

In an interview with Media Village, Fish commented: “When I discovered the story was about two sisters, that to me was greater than any love story that has ever been written. To me, a sister relationship, especially twins, is one I think is incredibly special. I also liked that these [sisters] are polar opposites as human beings. There’s something that exists between siblings, especially twins, that we just can’t explain. There’s kind of a soul connection these two characters share, which I very much felt with Hunter. It was very cool to explore that kind of relationship with somebody that I very much have that feeling for in real life.”

In a light-hearted Instagram post, she shared: “Little embarrassed by my behaviour at the end there. Settle down, mate.”

Fans of the show say that the two actresses have great chemistry.

“Aww they are just adorable together! I can’t wait for #sistersleuths #nikkiandnora,” one post shared.

Madison Smith plays Robby. He starred in the Lifetime movie “Psycho Intern.” Other roles he has played include the primary character in the series “Narcoleap” and a recurrent character on the CBS show “Salvation.” “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “Supergirl,” and “The Order” are among the other TV shows in which he has appeared as a guest star.

“That look on Officer Robby Watts’ face says it all. You’re gonna love Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths!” he shared in this Instagram post.

“Get ready to meet Officer Robby Watts, played by yours truly,” he wrote in another post.

In this Digital Journal article, Smith said: “It’s absolutely a roller coaster so hold on to your seats. Rhiannon and Hunter are fantastic as our two leads, and I can’t wait to see what comes from them and this movie. I think people are going to like Robby because he has a heart of gold.”

He recently celebrated one year of marriage with Hannah-Shaira Cam.

“Sunglasses are a absolute necessity when your wife’s smile lights up every room 😎☀️🌴🌊🐠” he wrote in one sweet post.

Also starring in the movie are:

David Attar (Det. Scott Evans)

Tina Grant (Rebecca Bolton)

Dean McKenzie (George Bolton)

Blake Stadel (Karl Ashcroft)

Bronwen Smith (Alice Rogers)

Burkley Duffield (Ben Holmes)

Tony Alcantar (Cliff Kingston)

Mike Dopud (Mitch Grimes)

Zachary Loewen (Mason Grimes)

Angela Nisheeta (Secretary)

Dawn Harvey (Marguerite)

Mila Jones (Becca)

Stacy Fair (Ben’s neighbor)

Ashley Diana Morris (Angelica Banes)

Sarah Jones (Director)

