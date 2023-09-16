‘Notes of Autumn’ Behind the Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Notes au Autumn,” premieres on Saturday September 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Ashley Williams, Luke Macfarlane, Marcus Rosner, and Peter Porte. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Notes of Autumn’ Was Filmed in British Columbia, Canada

As the seasons get ready to switch, and with autumn just around the corner, Hallmark is gearing up to bring you some perfect-for-fall entertainment. They’ve got a lineup of autumn-themed movies coming your way as part of their Fall into Love event, and one of the most interesting ones to watch out for is the brand-new film, “Notes of Autumn.”

In the past few years, Hallmark has been making a conscious effort to incorporate LGBTQ+ characters into their narratives and romantic storylines. This new movie features two love stories: one developing between Leo (Macfarlane) and Matt (Porte), and one developing between Ellie (Williams) and Sam (Rosner.)

Williams shared a comedic reel that makes fun of other reels with co-star McFarlane. They made the reel back when they were filming the movie in June.

While filming in British Columbia, Porte took the time to visit a few places, including the Sea to Sky in Squamish in Vancouver, a gondola ride that will take you from the sea level right up to the mountains.

Writer and Hallmark creative executive Bart Fisher posted on Instagram that this movie involved his dream cast.

He wrote, in part: “Talk about a dream cast! Not only are they talented, smart, funny, generous, passionate, and kind, they are a joy to watch on screen. Ashley, Luke, Marcus, and Peter: you bring this story to life in the most beautiful way. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with all of you! 🍁”

Director Troy Scott shared a congratulations about the film.

He shared a short behind-the-scenes video.

The movie was originally called “Fall Swap” while filming. Here’s a look at Day 15 of 15.

Day 14 of 15:

On Day 12, they filmed on a farm.

On Day 11, they filmed at the Pitt Meadows Airport in British Columbia.

On Day 9, they wrapped early.

Here’s a look at Day 6.

Here’s the first day of filming, on June 16:

On Instagram, @Picturenator, costume designer and creative director, also shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Ellie is a fun-loving, classically trained pianist living in the city who gave up on her passion long ago. Her best friend Leo lives in the rustic outskirts of British Columbia. He’s a famous author with writer’s block who can’t seem to finish another installment in his highly popular book series. Realizing they both need a change of scenery, they decide to swap places, only to find themselves completely lost in new surroundings. Ellie gets tangled up in helping Sam, Leo’s neighbor, put together a musical performance for a local fundraiser. Leo strikes up a friendship with Ellie’s good friend Matt and opens himself up to writing something different that really inspires him. Their newfound friendships turn into something far more meaningful, and as both Ellie and Leo take part in the joys of the autumn season, they also discover their hearts belong somewhere very different than they ever thought possible.

Ashley Williams plays Ellie. According to her bio, she first made her mark with audiences when she was just a teenager, playing Danielle Andropoulos, Meg Ryan’s on-screen daughter in “As the World Turns.” Later, she was in the NBC series “Good Morning Miami” and appeared in the Lifetime film “Montana Sky.” You might also remember her from her memorable recurring role on “How I Met Your Mother” as Victoria, Ted’s (played by Josh Radnor) “the one that got away.” She was so popular that she won an online poll conducted by the production team, earning her a spot as “The Mother” that fans were most eager to see.

She’s had recurring roles on shows like Holly Hunter’s “Saving Grace,” “Warehouse 13,” and “Huff,” and she’s made guest appearances on a long list of series, including “FBI,” “Instinct,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “Monk,” “The Mentalist,” “The Good Wife,” “Psych,” “Girls,” and “Law & Order: SVU,” to name just a few.

According to this Instagram post, she is also working on a Christmas movie for the network and even took a selfie with Barbara Niven.

Luke McFarlane plays Leo. According to his bio, he kicked off his journey into feature films with a debut in Bill Condon’s “Kinsey.” When it comes to the theater scene, he’s left his mark, gracing Broadway in “The Normal Heart,” and off-Broadway in plays like “The Busy World of Hushed,” “Where Do We Live,” and “Juvenilia.” Macfarlane’s most recent work on Hallmark includes titles like “Moriah’s Lighthouse,” “A Valentine’s Match,” “Chateau Christmas,” and “Taking a Shot at Love” for Hallmark Channel, and “Christmas in My Heart” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

He recently became a dad with partner Hig Roberts.

Marcus Rosner plays Sam. According to his bio, you might have seen him on SyFy’s “Continuum,” The CW’s “Arrow” and “Supernatural,” as well as ABC’s “Mistresses.” He also had recurring parts on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” Hallmark’s “When Calls The Heart,” and Bravo’s “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce.” Notably, he played the complex bachelor cowboy Warren in the third season of Lifetime’s dark comedy-drama series “UnREAL,” which parodied reality dating shows.

Lately, Rosner has been trying his hand at writing and producing. But he took a break from those new ventures to dive into the Hallmark movie “Love on Harbor Island.”

Peter Porte plays Matt. According to his bio, you might have seen him in shows like “Cold Case,” “CSI: Miami,” “Medium,” “The New Normal,” and “Parks and Recreation.” In 2011, he became a regular on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” portraying the character Ricky Williams. After his stint on the show, Porte secured recurring roles in “Devious Maids” on Lifetime and “Baby Daddy” on FreeForm. He’s also made appearances in episodes of NBC’s comedy “Telenovela,” CBS’s “Mom” and “NCIS: LA,” as well as Fox’s “New Girl.”

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press statement:

Kelsey Lopes (Wendy)

Stellina Rusich (Faith)

E. Roby Hobbs (Darcy)

Aidan Kahn (Beau)

Lucia Walters (Karen)

Catherine Barroll (Val)

Colleen Wheeler (Helena Ward)

Daniel Cardoso (Waiter)

Gwenda Lorenzetti (Charlotte)

Dino Dinicolo (Brookhaven Music Student)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s September and October Lineup