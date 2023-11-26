Where Was ‘Our Christmas Mural’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie, “Our Christmas Mural,” premieres on Sunday, November 26, at 6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central. The movie stars Alex Paxton-Beesley and Dan Jeannotte. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast bringing the movie to life.

‘Our Christmas Mural’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Our Christmas Mural” was filmed in Canada. The working title was “The Christmas Mural,” according to a post by Casting Workbook. When seeking cast members for the movie, Casting Workbook noted that the movie was filming in Montreal, Ottawa, Canada from August 28 to no later than September 26 and shooting would take place in Montreal and the surrounding areas. ACTRA Montreal also reported that it began filming on August 28.

Paxton-Beesley shared how much she loved working with the crew for this movie, writing: “I got to make this movie with the DREAMIEST OF DREAM TEAMS and I’m still pinching myself tbh. Very proud and excited for everyone to see it.”

The X account SleepyKittyPaw, known for sharing accurate behind-the-scenes information, also noted that it was filming in Quebec in September.

THE CHRISTMAS MURAL, I suspect. That's the one filming in Quebec. — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 14, 2023

Tristan D. Lalla also posted about filming for the movie.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Olivia, a single mom, returns home for Christmas. Her mom secretly enters her into a mural contest; she wins but partners with teacher Will to create a Christmas masterpiece.”

Alex Paxton-Beesley plays Olivia. According to her bio, she’s a graduate of George Brown Theatre School and the Canadian Film Centre’s Actor’s Conservatory. She gained recognition for her role in the CBC drama “Pure,” which earned a Canadian Screen Award nomination. Recently, she was in the film “Close To You,” and her other credits include CTV’s “Cardinal,” CBC’s “Murdoch Mysteries,” BBC America’s “Copper,” “The Bold Type,” “The Holiday Switch,” “Sex/Life,” “A Mother’s Lie,” “Fortunate Son,” “Island of Shadows,” “Impulse,” “Space & Time,” “The Perfect Soulmate,” “The Firm,” and “Dirty Singles.”

Dan Jeanotte is Will. According to his bio, he got a lot of attention from fans for his role as James Stuart, the Earl of Moray, in The CW’s “Reign” and, more recently, has been seen in the recurring role of Sam Kirk in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Hallmark Channel audiences may know him as Brandon Russell from “The Good Witch” series. Additionally, he played a significant recurring role as Pinstripe Guy, a Mr. Big-type love interest in the popular Freeform series “The Bold Type.”Jeannotte, originally from Montreal, received the 2015 ACTRA Montreal Award for Outstanding Performance in a Video Game for his contribution to “Assassin’s Creed: Unity.” He also got a nomination for a MECCA Award for Best Actor from Canadian theatre critics and journalists for his performance in the stage production of Cherry Docs.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press statement, are:

Kathy Laskey (Betty)

Neil Crone (Mack)

Viggo Hanvelt (Parker)

Tristan D. Lalla (Cody)

Sarah Booth (Ivy)

