WATCH: ‘Out of Context’ Hallmark Scene with Jonathan Bennett Goes Viral

Jonathan Bennett’s new Hallmark movie, “The Holiday Sitter,” is a big hit. It’s so popular, in fact, that one scene from the movie has gone viral on social media after a viewer decided to share what it looks like when watched out of context.

The Out-of-Context Scene Shows Bennett’s Character Reacting Sadly When Asked to Make Pancakes

The scene from “The Holiday Sitter” was shared on TikTok by Jacquelyn Kylie. It shows Bennett’s character, Sam, having a strong emotional reaction when asked to make pancakes for breakfast.

You can watch the TikTok video below or at the link here. Jackie added the caption “hallmark movie scene out of context” to go along with the clip.

As of the time of this article’s publication, the clip had gotten more than four million views, more than 3,000 comments, and more than 15,000 shares.

One person, MacaroniandBre, replied, “Why does nobody know why the pancakes set him off😭I NEED TO KNOW NOW.”

When another person asked for the context, another person provided an explanation, writing: “The movie was actually pretty good for hallmark standards. It was called ‘the holiday sitter.’ But he was sad about the pancakes because his BF made him pancakes the day before and then they got into a fight and weren’t talking anymore.”

Even without the explanation, TikTok user teefs could relate, writing: “Ok but pancakes are a pain and they take so much time and effort and don’t even get me started with the cleaning. 😮‍💨”

And “norris the TERRIBLE” offered an explanation of their own, suggesting: “His whole family was killed by pancakes.” Another person, __lilgabbo, replied, “It happened on Christmas Day and that’s why he has no Christmas as spirit 😂😂.”

Milo had a similar suggestion, writing: “Because pancakes killed my grandma okay??”

Berachah replied, “This made me laugh so much I don’t even wanna know the context of why pancakes set him off 😂.”

Kim Miller, who perhaps could relate to the feeling, suggested: “He was just asking to be nice and didn’t expect to have to make anything else 😂.”

Another user named “Rusty Glock” could relate, writing, “To be fair, this is my reaction when my kid asks for something other than cereal at breakfast. 😂😂😂”

Erin loved the scene and replied: “His inner torment is raging and the camera going back to the dad who’s just like 😃 Just perfection.”

Quite a few people shared that they really need to watch the whole movie after seeing the clip.

‘The Holiday Sitter’ Had More Than 1.4 Million Live Viewers

“The Holiday Sitter” is Hallmark’s first film where two male leads fall in love. The leads are portrayed by Bennett and George Krissa.

In terms of live + same day viewers, “The Holiday Sitter” was a big hit, bringing in more than 1.4 million views on a competitive Sunday night when “Yellowstone” and football were also airing, along with reality shows like “90 Day Fiance.”

According to ShowBuzzDaily, “The Holiday Sitter” had a respectable .21 in the 18-49 demographic and 1.45 million live + same-day viewers. That’s more live viewers than the “Rick and Morty” season finale. However, “Yellowstone” beat everyone with 7.89 million viewers on Paramount alone and an additional 1.174 million on CMT.

The views for “The Holiday Sitter” were quite good for a Sunday night Hallmark movie. Saturday night and Friday night movies tend to better, as the same week’s Friday night “The Most Colorful Time of the Year” had 2.189 million live viewers, and “Christmas Class Reunion” on Saturday night had 2.623 million live viewers and .23 in the 18-49 demographic.

For those wanting to see “The Holiday Sitter” again or for the first time, it still has quite a few encore airings on The Hallmark Channel. Upcoming air times include Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 at 2 a.m., and Friday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

