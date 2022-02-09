Paul Greene Filming New Romance Movie in a Mexican Jungle

Hallmark star Paul Greene is filming a new movie in a jungle in Mexico. He recently revealed the news to his supporters on social media.

The Movie Is Called ‘Jaguar My Love’

Paul Greene shared a series of photos with his followers and wrote, “Excited to share some pics from set with some of the fab cast in the jungle in mexico.” With a hashtag, he revealed the movie’s name is “Jaguar My Love.”

Starwatch Byline broke the news about the movie, revealing that Gilles de Maistre produced and directed the film, along with producers Catherine Camborde, Sylvain Proulx, and Jonathan Vanger. Prune de Maistre wrote the script.

While there’s an IMDb page for the new movie, it doesn’t have many details except to note that the movie’s country of origin is France and the production company is Mai Juin Productions. Gilles de Maister has directed a number of French films. In 2021, Gilles also directed a movie called “The Wolf and the Lion” which starred Molly Kunz, Graham Greene, Charlie Carrick, Derek Johns, and more. Prune de Maistre wrote the script for this movie too.

At this time, it’s not known when the movie will release or what network it will air on.

Eva Avila Is Also Starring in the Movie

Eva Avila is co-starring in the movie with Greene. Her credits include “The Bold Type” (Martha), “Maps and Mistletoe,” “Swap,” “Real Detective,” “Total Frat Movie,” and more. In 2006, she won the fourth season of Canadian Idol and was the second female to win, IMDb reported. She also has worked as a model for Ford Models and Maybelline New York and toured in 2007 with Martina McBride.

She replied to Greene’s post, writing: “We had a blast! Super excited about this project. 😁 #blessedandgrateful”

She shared the same photos that Greene shared on social media and wrote: “Welcome to the jungle! 😎 On set in Mexico with my cast mates, fellow Canadian musician @paulgreeneofficial and the adorable @le_pulguish ☺️ #JaguarMyLove – new film in the making by the amazing @gillesdemaistre, script by @prunedemaistre ✍️ Stay tuned!! 🙌🏼”

She shared a few additional posts about the film, writing in one post that her husband got to join her in Mexico for this project.

She wrote, “So I’m in beautiful sunny Mexico… for work?! And hubby gets to tag along? 😍 Somebody pinch me! Can’t wait to share what’s in store. But you have to be patient 😜 Heart bursting with gratitude! Meeting some lovely people, having a wonderful time, eating delicious fresh food, practising my spanish, and basically having a blast. Merci la vie ❤️🙏🏼”

Greene is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his role as Carson on “When Calls the Heart.” However, it looks like Greene may not be returning for the ninth season. He hasn’t been seen in any cast photos or trailers, and he didn’t share any posts indicating he was part of the new season.

He recently starred in “Christmas CEO” in December, which aired on The Hallmark Channel. His other Hallmark films include “My Favorite Wedding,” “Sweet Home Carolina,” “Christmas in Angel Falls,” “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy,” and more.

