Paul Greene Joining New TV Series as a ‘MAGA-Hat-Wearing Republican’

A star of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” is joining a new TV series where he plays a lead character who is a seriously devoted MAGA Republican. Paul Greene, who plays Carson on “When Calls the Heart,” revealed the news during a podcast interview with Chris McNally. He also spoke to Carson’s future on “When Calls the Heart.”

Paul Greene Is Playing a MAGA Republican ‘in a Hippie Commune’

Greene interviewed McNally for his podcast, and near the end of the interview, around the 1:51:00 mark, Greene revealed his own plans for the future. You can watch the full podcast below.





He said he had grown his moustache for a character he’s playing in a TV pilot that is likely going to be purchased. He brought up the show when McNally complimented his moustache.

“I did it for a character, Norman, who’s a Republican that found his way… I did a pilot when I was up here that looks like it’s going to be bought,” Green shared. “And my character’s a MAGA hat-wearing Republican, but he’s in a hippie commune. And he’s the most woke, even though everyone there is supposedly woke. But Norman’s kind of super woke in his own way. It’s called ‘We Woke,’ the pilot. And then I did it (grew the moustache) for my character, and I got to help create my character a bit. Anyway, I occasionally bring Norman back. I enjoy that.”

Greene didn’t share any more details about the new series. His IMDb also doesn’t currently list the series.

He Revealed That He Doesn’t Know if Carson’s Returning to ‘When Calls the Heart’

As for fans who are hoping Carson is returning to “When Calls the Heart” for Season 9, Greene revealed that even he doesn’t know what’s in store for his character.

“At the end of every season, our characters have to go do something and it’s like Martin’s leaving… Claire and Jesse are leaving on a vacation… Everyone exits, leaves Hope Valley so they can come back,” he said. “When we start a new season, we start off with something that has happened and now they’re here…”

While this might bode well for Carson, who also left at the end of Season 8, Greene just doesn’t know yet what’s in store, since he hasn’t even spoken with showrunner John Tinker yet.

“I haven’t personally spoken with John,” he shared. “We just never know what’s going on… I mean, we think we know, but there’s a lot of… Even if I did know, I probably wouldn’t share it at this point because I haven’t been cleared or whatever… I can’t clearly say I’ll be back next year and I can’t clearly say that I won’t.”

In an interview with Bubbly Sesh before the season finale, Greene emphasized that anything can happen with characters’ storylines between seasons.

“It’s hard to say,” he said. “A lot can happen in the off-season. There’s a big time jump in between seasons. Faith’s character became a doctor in the off-season. There’s so much that can happen … I have no idea what’s going on.”

