Hallmark’s June 2021 Lineup: See the ‘Summer Nights’ New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have new movies lined up for June 2021, along with some repeats scheduled of fans’ favorite movies. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning for this summer, starting in June.

Keep in mind that Hallmark can sometimes change the schedule with little notice. Here’s what’s on the schedule for June so far, including new “Good Witch” episodes every Sunday:

‘You Had Me at Aloha’ Premieres Saturday, June 5

Preview – You Had Me at Aloha – Hallmark ChannelAs these two new co-hosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen. Starring Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith. Enter for a chance to WIN a trip to… 2021-04-30T21:17:46Z

This movie stars Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith of “When Calls the Heart.” It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “When the host of a popular travel show resigns, the network enlists Paige, to step in for the next season set in Hawaii. Unbeknownst to her, they have also hired Ben, who likes to push everything to the extreme. As these two new co-hosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.”

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Marathon on Sunday, June 6

On Sunday, June 6, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is hosting a movie marathon of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”

‘The Baker’s Son’ Premieres Saturday, June 12

Preview – The Baker's Son – Hallmark ChannelMatt's passion transforms his bread from bland to extraordinary. When his bread loses its magic, the island locals panic and turn to Annie, Matt's childhood friend and true love for help. Starring Eloise Mumford and Brant Daugherty. 2021-05-18T04:04:01Z

This movie stars Eloise Mumford and Brant Daugherty. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “Matt’s passion transforms his bread from bland to brilliant. But when his bread loses its magic, the island locals panic and turn to Annie –- Matt’s childhood friend and true love –- for help.”

‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part’ Premieres Sunday, June 13

Preview – Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part – Hallmark Movies & MysteriesWatch a preview for the original mystery movie “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part” starring Candace Cameron Bure and Niall Matter. hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/aurora-teagarden-mysteries-til-death-do-us-part 2021-05-07T06:42:34Z

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part” is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The synopsis reads: “Just days before Aurora’s wedding, a body is discovered, and she fears her father may be a suspect. She and Nick race to solve the cold case before they walk down the aisle.”

‘Her Pen Pal’ Premieres Saturday, June 19

This movie stars Mallory Jansen and Josh Sasse. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “Event planner Victoria (Jansen) can’t wait to attend –- and plan –- her best friend’s wedding in Paris. But when she finds out her ex is bringing a date, Victoria reconnects with her French childhood pen pal (Sasse).”

‘Sand Dollar Cove’ Premieres Saturday, June 26

This movie stars Chad Michael Murray and Aly Michalka. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “Real estate development project manager Elli is sent by her company to the quaint, seaside Connecticut town of Sand Dollar Cove to acquire the beachfront property they’ve chosen as the site of their new resort. Brody, the charming local who holds the deed, wants to make sure the town’s beloved pier — where many memories have been made over the years — remains intact. Elli and Brody spend time together while she tries to figure out a way to make the deal work and the undeniable connection between them grows. Based on the book by Nancy Naigle.”