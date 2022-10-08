Where Was ‘Pumpkin Everything’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Pumpkin Everything,” premieres on Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Taylor Cole and Corey Sevier. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Pumpkin Everything’ Was Filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

According to IMDb, Hallmark’s new Fall Into Love movie was filmed in Winnipeg and Morden, Manitoba, regions. The casting workbook by shares additional details.

One interesting thing the casting sheet notes is that the filming started June 27, 2022, and ended around July 15, 2022. This means it took a little over two weeks to shoot everything, which is fairly quick (but also about the average shooting time for a Hallmark movie.) The Actra Manitoba website, however, listed the movie as starting shooting on July 11, so the filming dates might be approximate.

Some of the background roles had really thorough descriptions. For example, when looking for someone to play the role of PEDESTRIAN, they noted: “This Pedestrian is enjoying the crisp fall day walk they are on when they pass Tom on the sidewalk. Even though Tom doesn’t share their same outlook on the day, that won’t stop them from enjoying it.”

Can you spot who is playing this pedestrian, based on how happy they look?

A user on Reddit also posted this link to a picture of the movie being filmed. The picture is blurry, but they were excited about it! Someone commented, “There was a ton of leaves, trees, pumpkins, hay bales etc- don’t worry, the movie is packed with faux fall.”

CHVN Radio reported that Hallmark abruptly decided to switch settings for schedule concerns and wasn’t able to film the entire movie in Morden. They reported that Lindsay Rae had hoped to film on her parent’s farm, but that didn’t work out. However, Rae still liked working as an extra in the movie.

“My parents were in it for two days, I was in it for a full day, and we got to be part of the background,” Rae told CVHN. “That means you are the people walking behind the main actors, or you’re standing beside them to create kind of a filler of people. There were little scenes where we had to pretend, we’re drinking champagne, or we’re mingling about and talking to each other, and having people in the background, making it look like a crowd.”

She said filming was a learning experience for her, because they got to “see the ins and outs of how the movie is created.” That included being told where to walk and stand, and everyone was really nice, she added.

CVHN also shared this video below, showing a filming moment.

Beautiful behind-the-scenes pictures were also shown in CVHN’s article.

Meet the Cast

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Beth Labonte. Here she is in the Instagram post below with her best pal! You can also follow the author on Goodbooks.

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “Amy Fox has always had a passion for writing and it shows in her work. With a hit new addition to her popular book series about to be released, Amy gets an urgent call that she needs to come home because her grandfather, Tom, has had a minor injury. Tom is a proud man and a staple of the community. He prides himself on his business, Pumpkin Everything, that he has poured his heart and soul into. He knows that getting old is inevitable but he’s not ready to move on past the life that he is leading. Aside from an abundance of love, that stubborn pride is something that he and Amy share. Tom has always hoped that Amy would take over the family business and hasn’t put much thought or attention into her passion of writing. Conversely, Amy can’t understand why Tom won’t accept that he is getting older and now needs help with the things he was once so independent with. With the Foliage Festival just around the corner, can Amy and Tom put themselves in each others shoes long enough to get over their own hurdles?”

Taylor Cole plays Amy. According to her biography, Cole has starred in a number of Hallmark films, including “Making Spirits Bright,” “South Beach Love,” as well as “One Winter Wedding” and “Ruby Herring Mysteries” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Cole has had guest appearances on a number of popular television programs, such as “Salvation” and “CSI: Miami” on CBS, “The Originals” on The CW, “Impastor” on TV Land, and “The Glades” on the A&E Network. Both “The Event” on NBC and “Summerland” on The WB had her as a series regular at one point.

She was recently seen donating blood and posted a picture about it on her Instagram account.

Actor Corey Sevier, who plays Kit and hails from Canada, started his professional career when he was only seven. He played Timmy in the 1990s adaptation of “Lassie,” and then starred in the historical drama “Little Men,” the martial arts series “Black Sash” on The WB, and “North Shore” on FOX.

He’s also starred in “Northern Lights of Christmas” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and “Grounded for Christmas” for Lifetime. His career in feature films includes the character of Apollo in “Immortals,” as well as “Decoys,” “The Northlander,” and “The Corruption of Divine Providence.”

His website has more details about his professional acting life.

Also starring in the movie are:

Michael Ironside

Paula Boudreau (Lillian)

Paul Essiembre (Luke)

Brenda Gorlick (Maggie)

Amy Groening (Capri)

Rachael McLaren (Nurse)

Joy Koensgen (Barista)

Ciera Fredborg (Bookstore Manager)

Dutchess Cayetano (Barista)

Laura Olafson (Marcy Stone)

Ron Verwymeren (Clem)

Hazel Wallace (Barista)

Heath Vermette (Doctor)

Dan De Jaeger (Man in Pumpkin Sweater)

Tracy Penner (Pedestrian)

Megan Fry (Woman Shopper)

Susan Loewen (Cheery Local)

