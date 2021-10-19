Hallmark Star Rachel Boston Announces She’s Pregnant

Hallmark star Rachel Boston recently announced that she’s pregnant. She shared the news in a social media post and received words of congratulations and excited replies from fans and colleagues alike.

She’s Pregnant with a Baby Girl

Boston, 39, shared that she’s pregnant with a baby girl.

Boston wrote on Instagram, “It’s a girl!!!! 💗💗💗 Thank you for choosing me to be your mama. I am so excited for our journey ahead and can’t wait to show you this beautiful world! You are a light on this earth. I can already see it and feel it. 💗”

She included the hashtags #amazinggrace, #tinymiracle, #babygirl, and #coming2022 in her post.

Earlier this year, Boston announced that she was marrying the love of her life, Tolya Ashe.

She and Ashe appeared together on an episode of “Home & Family.” He’s a chef.

Fans & Fellow Hallmark Stars Congratulated Her

Her post was immediately met with words of congratulations from fans and fellow Hallmark stars.

Lacey Chabert wrote: “I can’t wait to meet this precious little baby girl!!!! So thrilled for you 💕💕💕💕”

Danica McKellar wrote: “Love you so much!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Alicia Witt wrote, “👼🏻 ❤️ she is. together you will be shining so very extra brightly – you already are ❤️”

Marla Sokoloff wrote, “Can’t wait for our bestie daughters! So excited for you!”

Holly Robinson Peete wrote, “Oh my God how beautiful! So happy for you 💕💕💕💕💕”

Benjamin Ayres wrote, “Your 18months have been so insanely inspiring🙏🏼❤️”

Jessica Lowndes wrote, “SO happy for you!!! 🥰❤️”

Debbie Matenopolous wrote, “Congrats beautiful Rachel. I am so excited for you and your sweet little Angel on her way. This will be the most magical time in your life. 👼 ❤️ love you xxx”

Boston has starred in quite a few Hallmark movies, including “A Ring By Spring,” “A Gift of Miracles,” “Ice Sculpture Christmas,” “Stop the Wedding,” “A Rose for Christmas,” “Christmas in Angel Falls,” “The Last Bridesmaid,” “Check Inn to Christmas,” “The Christmas Carousel,” and more. She’s also starred in Lifetime movies, including “Holiday High School Reunion” (aka “Christmas Crush”) and “A Christmas in Tennessee.”

Her credits also include “SEAL Team” which she’s currently starring in (as Hannah Oliver), “Kidding,” “The Good Doctor,” “Witches of East End” (Ingrid for 23 episodes), “Black Marigolds,” “Scoundrels,” “Castle,” “The Ex List” (Daphne), “American Dreams” (Beth for 57 episodes), and more.

Boston once joked that people who make Christmas movies in September must be happier, since scientists have said that people who put up Christmas decorations early are happier.

Her behind-the-scenes photos from filming are always joyous and optimistic.

Boston is very close to her Hallmark colleagues. In an interview with Glamour, Jonathan Bennett said that a group of Hallmark women really helped him after his dad died. He called them his “roster of angels” and they included Alexa PenaVega, Danica McKellar, Lacey Chabert, Rachel Boston, and Jen Lilley.

“They are some of the most beautiful human beings I’ve ever met, so it makes me so happy to be part of a network with so many dear friends,” he said.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies