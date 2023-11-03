Fans Buzzing as Hallmark’s Rhiannon Fish Hints at Budding Romance With Co-Star

Rhiannon Fish‘s love life is beginning to look a lot like the Hallmark movies she frequently stars in. While in Australia to film a new rom-com, Fish has many fans convinced that she’s fallen in love with her co-star, actor Lincoln Lewis, who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend.

Fish, 32, was born in Canada but grew up in Australia before heading to Hollywood. She first rose to fame on an Australian TV series called “Home and Away” from 2010 to 2013, according to IMDb. During that time, she met and fell in love with Lewis, a fellow Australian actor who was also a regular on the show. The couple even lived together in Sydney before breaking up in 2012 following a two year romance, per The Courier Mail.

On November 2, 2023, a reporter at the Australian newspaper wrote that the duo’s recent social media posts together have caused fans there to “go into meltdown over the possibility they’ve rekindled their romance.”

Fish has a history of sparking romance rumors with famous beaus. In fact, many Hallmark fans have hoped the onscreen chemistry between she and Tyler Hynes, her co-star in March’s “Picture of Her,” signaled a real-life romance for the two. But that’s not likely given the sparks flying between her and Lewis lately.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rhiannon Fish & Linc Lewis Tease Budding Romance on Instagram

Both Fish and Lewis have shared behind the scenes photos and videos on Instagram from their new movie, titled “He Loves Me Not,” that seem to hint that their onscreen reunion has turned into an off-screen romance.

On October 22, Lewis posted a series of photos beginning with one of him gazing and smiling at Fish as she stared ahead.

Noticing their chemistry, one fan wrote, “The way you look at Rhi!😍”

Another simply commented, “#BAE”

Two days later, on Lewis’ 36th birthday, the actor shared a photo in his Instagram Stories of himself and Fish as he held up two bakery boxes of cupcakes.

“When she’s the lead of the film & in pretty much every single scene but still finds the time to secretly organize Birthday deliveries from the mainland,” he wrote. “You’re one of a kind Miss Fish.”

Later that day, Fish shared images of them dancing on-set in her Instagram Stories and seemed to confirm that sparks were flying between them.

“Who would have thought pretending to fall in love with your ex boyfriend would feel this good,” she wrote. “I am so beyond grateful that I get to share this magical moment in time with you. Happy Birthday, darling ❤️”

On October 26, Lewis posted yet another set of images starting with three images of he and Fish dancing, including one of him hoisting her up as she smiled down at him.

He wrote, “❤️🎬 This has been a bloody special one ✨ #HeLovesMeNot”

Production Company Posts Scenes With Fish Kissing and Swooning Over Lewis

In recent days, further posts have fueled rumors that Fish and Lewis are an item again.

On October 27, film director Tam Sainsbury’s daughter, child actress Jolie Sainsbury, shared a video in her Instagram Stories of Fish and Lewis visiting their home, excitedly watching her break open a chocolate surprise cake.

Dressed casually in sweatpants and a t-shirt, Fish could be seen sitting on the edge of a couch, filming the moment with her phone, while Lewis crouched on the floor with his arm draped across her leg. She then tenderly touched him on the shoulder.

Fish shared the video in her own Stories and wrote over it, “Happy Birthday, gorgeous girl. It has been an absolute dream getting to work opposite you. I can’t wait to see what your future holds. You are a super star. 🤍”

On October 29, the Instagram account of Fraser Coast Films, the production company behind “He Loves Me Not,” posted images from a day of filming scenes on a boat, including one of the former couple kissing.

One follower commented, “can Rhiannon & Lincoln become a real thing 🔥🔥”

Then, on November 2, Fish shared two images together in her Instagram Stories. One was a throwback photo from 2012 of her and Lewis smiling and embracing with their foreheads touching back. The second was a near identical pose from the boat where they’d filmed days before.

She tagged Lewis and wrote, “11 years later ❤️”

At the bottom of the screen, Fish added, “who would’ve thought? great casting @tamsainsbury”

“He Loves Me Not” is an independent production, so it’s not clear where the finished movie will air yet.

Fish is Used to Making Headlines With Famous Men in Her Life

Fish is no stranger to making headlines over romance rumors with famous beaus. Shortly after her split with Lewis in 2012, she began dating “X Factor Australia” winner Reece Mastin. Their highly-publicized romance turned serious, but they broke up in early 2015 when she decided to move to Hollywood, per the Daily Mail.

Fish landed a recurring role on the CW series “The 100” in late 2015, according to The Things. Though it’s not known when sparks began flying between her and the show’s leading man, actor Richard Harmon, Fish confirmed on social media in 2019 that they were dating. Hallmark fans may recognize Harmon from 2022’s “Game, Set, Love” and the upcoming holiday movie “Heaven Down Here.”

Fish and Harmon’s relationship lasted several years, but they didn’t announce their breakup. By March 2023, when Fish starred with Hynes in Hallmark’s “Picture of Her,” fans were hopeful the duo’s chemistry, including a steamy kiss before they rode off on his motorcycle at the end of the movie, signaled real-life romance between the two.

Hynes joked to TV Fanatic at the time, “Yeah, there’s some COVID being passed in those kisses for sure.”

“That final scene was something that wasn’t originally there,” he revealed. “I’m really glad that we found the time and energy to be able to make that last sort of shot and sequence happen because I think it bookends the movie in a nice way and gives you a nice lasting image that can stay with you.”

Fish, meanwhile, told Just Jared of the movie, “There’s a lot of kisses! I sound like a little giggling school girl … but I’ve done, I’ve done a few of these Hallmark movies now and there used to just sort of be where there was like the one big kiss at the end. Now, there’s like a midway kiss and the end kiss in this movie. Like, Tyler and I kissed a few times.”

“That was a surprise and it was a welcome surprise,” she continued. “I was really happy about it.”

Many fans thought then — and some still think — that the two would be a great couple in real life.

For instance, on an Instagram photo that Fish posted to promote their movie, one fan wrote, “Tyler is so handsome you both make wonderful couple!”

Even on a post that Fish shared from her film shoot with Lewis in Australia, someone commented, “So wish you could get with Tyler.”

Whether Fish and Lewis’ reunion turns into a long-lasting relationship remains to be seen. He has shared on Instagram that he is now in Bali, filming the Australian travel show he hosts. Meanwhile, Fish’s next Hallmark movie, “My Norwegian Holiday,” premieres on December 1.