Is Hallmark Channel’s ‘Ride’ Renewed For a Second Season?

Hallmark Channel’s “Ride” is a family drama series that follows the lives of the McMurray family, who own a ranch in Colorado. They are led by matriarch (Nancy Travis). The show premiered on March 25, 2023, and has since aired 10 episodes. The first season of the show ended on Sunday, May 28, leaving fans wondering if the show will be renewed for a second season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hallmark’s ‘Ride’ Has Not Yet Been Renewed for a Second Season

As of the season one finale, there has been no official announcement regarding the renewal or cancellation of “Ride” for a second season. The show’s ratings have been steady, with an average of 0.2 in the 18-49 demographic and 1.3 million viewers per episode, according to TV Series Finale. However, we aren’t sure if these numbers are enough to guarantee a renewal.

By comparison, the ninth season of hit Hallmark drama “When Calls the Heart” on averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The ninth season of the show ended with a season high, with the final episode ranking as the most-watched of the season in homes (2.6 million), and among women 18+ (2.3 million) and total viewers (3.1 million) on a Live+3 basis. The show has been renewed for a 10th season.

What are the Chances of ‘Ride’ Being Renewed For Season 2? The Showrunner Hinted at a Second Season

The chances of “Ride” being renewed for a second season are uncertain. While the show has a dedicated fan base, it is not a ratings juggernaut, and Hallmark Channel has a history of canceling shows that do not perform well. However, it fits well with Hallmark Channel’s brand of family-friendly programming and there were some loose ends left unresolved in the season one finale, plus showrunner Sherri Cooper-Landsman hinted at a second season in an interview with Deadline. However, Cooper-Landsman also told Deadline that she is out after season one.

“Yes, I’m done. I had set up some development stuff beforehand. I knew an executive at Blink who brought me on because I had done family drama, but I could only commit to the first season. Actually, it was only going to be for the mini room but I just fell in love with the cast and the writers and the whole show. So I ended up staying on the full season. I’m excited to watch it go on. It’s [co-showrunners Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi’s] world and these actors are amazing. They all know what the show is now,” said Cooper-Landsman.

The “Brothers & Sisters” creator also said that it is not restrictive developing a show for the Hallmark Channel, likening their matriarch to Sally Field on her former show and also talking about how they have an openly gay character on “Ride.”

“What was so great in our conversations with Hallmark from the very beginning is that they just wanted to tell this family drama. There’s nothing we didn’t touch, I believe. It was kind of a joy because we felt like the characters got to lead the stories for us. Nancy brought so much gravitas to it. It’s like, ‘oh my God, we found our Isabel.’ It reminded me of Sally Field, [who played the matriarch on] ‘Brothers & Sisters.’ Isabel is the spine of the family,” said Cooper-Landsman, adding, “[Tuff] totally open about his sexuality. He has a complicated role in the family. It’s just one aspect of him.”

Fans of the show can only hope that Hallmark Channel will renew it for a second season. They have already been expressing their desire for a renewal on Facebook.

If you missed any episodes of “Ride” season 1, they are available to stream on Peacock.