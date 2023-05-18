‘When Calls The Heart’ Adds New Cast Member to Season 10

Hit Hallmark Channel family drama “When Calls the Heart” has added a new face to the cast of the upcoming 10th season — an actor named Billy Christos Jr., who has been cast as Toby.

Here’s what you need to know:

Billy Christos Jr. Plays a New Young Man in Hope Valley Named Toby

Actor Billy Christos Jr. has been sharing photos from his time on set for “When Calls the Heart” dating back to fall 2022 when he started shooting.

His first photo showed him in a doorway wearing suspenders and he wrote, “Hello, my name is Toby. I’m on the set of my new TV show. Can you guess the show?” Fans in the comments were quick to notice that his hashtags gave it away — he looks like a new student in Elizabeth Thornton’s (Erin Krakow) classroom on “When Calls the Heart.”

“Did you join the cast of ‘When Calls The Heart’? I have been hoping to see some new kids in the classroom! Hope you are having the best time!” wrote fan Heartie Hallmark, to which Christos replied, ” I ❤️ that classroom!”

He also shared a photo in October 2022 of Hope Valley’s street set and wrote, “Sometimes when I’m on the set of @wcth_tv and I look around, it feels magical with a lot of history and a lot more stories to unfold…❤️.”

Other photos Christos has posted with his co-stars include ones with Amanda Wong, Elias Leon Leacock, Johannah Newmarch, Ben Rosenbaum, Jack Wagner and Krakow.

His photos with Newmarch and Krakow praised them for teaching him so much about the business and how to be a good actor. He wrote on Newmarch’s photo, “Missing the set already. Posting a pic of the very beautiful and talented @johannahnewmarch 😍 Who was also my very first advanced acting teacher and taught me everything I know!” and he wrote on his photo with Krakow, “Sending ❤️ to the Best TV Teacher 🍎 @erinkrakow and one of the funnest person to work with on set,” to which Krakow replied, “Aw thanks so much sweet Billy! Can’t wait for more fun times in Hope Valley!”

Christos also called Rosenbaum “one of the nicest guys in Hope Valley” and referred to Wagner as an “acting legend.”

Christos’ other acting credits include Netflix’s supernatural drama “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” He shared a photo from set of himself with star Kiernan Shipka and wrote, “In the spirit of the upcoming halloween, this is a throwback pic of when I was on set of the Netflix Series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with the lovely @KiernanShipka who was so welcoming and kind. Happy Early Halloween! What is Everybody dressing up as?”

‘When Calls the Heart’ Has Already Been Renewed For Season 11

First Look – When Calls the Heart – Hallmark Channel See what's in store for the citizens of Hope Valley. The All-New Season of When Calls the Heart, premieres Sunday, July 30 at 9/8c. 2023-04-17T23:26:03Z

Hallmark is so high on “When Calls the Heart” and its following that the network renewed the family drama for an 11th season before season 10 has even premiered.

Star and executive producer Krakow told “Entertainment Tonight” in a statement at the time of renewal:

I am beyond excited for season 10 of ‘When Calls the Heart’ to premiere July 30. This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!

Krakow’s comment on Christos’ photo hopefully means that he is sticking around Hope Valley for season 11. The 12-episode 10th season premieres on Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Hallmark Channel. It will include the show’s milestone 100th episode. Season 11 begins production in July.