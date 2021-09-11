Where Was ‘Roadhouse Romance’ Filmed? Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel is premiering its newest movie, “Roadhouse Romance,” on Saturday, September 11, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Tyler Hynes and Lauren Alaina. Although the movie takes place in Tennessee, it wasn’t actually filmed there. Instead, it was filmed in Canada, the cast shared.

‘Roadhouse Romance’ Was Filmed in Canada

The movie was filmed in the Vancouver, Canada, region, according to a live interview with Hynes and Alaina. The movie started filming in mid-April and wrapped on May 7. Vancouver doubled for Tennessee in the movie.

Alaina shared that in the movie, her character has been deployed in the Army and she just came home when she bumps into Hynes’ character, Luke. Her life is falling apart when she meets him, she shared.

“I loved it,” she said about filming the movie. “Obviously came to Canada to shoot it. It’s kind of funny to me to shoot a movie in ‘Tennessee’ in Vancouver. But it was a great experience; I loved it. I love acting, actually! … It was a lot of work in a short amount of time, but I’m excited.”

Hynes said that he recently went to Nashville for the first time.

“I understand why Vancouver might be a little different than actual Tennessee,” he said, laughing.

When asked later what it was like filming in a “small town,” the actors jokes about whether Vancouver qualified for that. They said that they did visit a few smaller towns in the region while filming.

“They did take us to a few really cute towns though,” Alaina said.

According to one Instagram post, Hynes was filming for the movie on his birthday.

In her interview with Hallmark, Alaina shared that although she didn’t write any songs for this movie specifically, she did perform two of her own original songs.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Country music fan Callie is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy. While TV director Luke is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back.”

Tyler Hynes stars as Luke. His many other credits include “Sweet Carolina,” “It Was Always You,” “Letterkenny” (Dierks), “On the 12th Date of Christmas,” “Hotwired in Suburbia,” “Wedding March 5,” “The Mistletoe Secret,” “Winter in Vail,” “UnREAL” (Billy), “Deadly Double Cross,” “19-2” (Vince), “Saving Hope” (Luke), “Heartland,” “Warehouse 13” (Joshua), “The Firm” (Patrick,) “Valemont” (Gabriel), “15/Love” (Nate), “Amazon” (Will), and more.

Lauren Alaina stars as Callie. She was the runner-up on the tenth season of “American Idol.” Interestingly, she was rejected from “America’s Got Talent” twice before auditioning for “American Idol.” She also competed on season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars.” She also starred in one episode of “Nashville” in 2017 and played Charlotte in the movie “Road Less Traveled” in 2017.

Also starring are:

Michael Teigen (Dan Cartwright)

Kirsten Robek (Eva Jackson)

Sarah Edmondson (Willa Tucker)

Rachelle Goulding (Jillian Harris)

Danny Wattley (Sully)

Adil Zaidi (Joe Wilkins)

Kat Ruston (Lynne)

Deborah Barnes (Mrs. Parker)

Antonio Larosa (Tucker’s Singer)

Jake Allan (Jason Leeds)

Rowdy (George Jones)

