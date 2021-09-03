Hallmark September 2021 Lineup: See the Fall New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have quite a few new movies lined up for September 2021. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning for the first part of the fall season.

Keep in mind that Hallmark can sometimes change the schedule with little notice. Here’s what’s on the schedule for September so far on both The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

‘Journey of My Heart’ Premieres Saturday, September 4





Preview – Journey of My Heart – Hallmark Channel A young wildlife biologist travels to a remote Alaskan nesting area of bald eagles where she receives inspirational guidance from a Native American family and help from a mysterious wilderness guide. Journey of My Heart," stars Rhiannon Fish and Darien Martin. Premieres Saturday, September 4 at 9/8c. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks,… 2021-08-19T04:24:13Z

While technically part of Hallmark’s summer lineup, “Journey of My Heart” premieres on September 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. It stars Rhiannon Fish and Darien Martin.

The synopsis reads: “A young wildlife biologist travels to a remote Alaskan nesting area of bald eagles where she receives inspirational guidance from a Native American family and help from a mysterious wilderness guide.”

‘Roadhouse Romance’ Premieres Saturday, September 11





Preview – Roadhouse Romance – Starring Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes Country music fan Callie is determined to continue her late grandfather's legacy. While TV director Luke is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it's best to look forward instead of back. Roadhouse Romance premieres, Saturday, September 11 at 9/8c and stars Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks,… 2021-08-31T01:44:27Z

Tyler Hynes and Lauren Alaina star in “Roadhouse Romance” on Saturday, September 11, at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Country music fan Callie is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy. While TV director Luke is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back.”

‘Redemption in Cherry Springs’ Premieres September 12





Preview – Redemption in Cherry Springs – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Rochelle Aytes and Keith Robinson star in "Redemption in Cherry Springs.' Premieres Sunday, September 12 at 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/HallmarkMovMysteries?sub_confirmation=1 2021-08-13T05:15:33Z

Rochelle Aytes and Keith Robinson star in “Redemption in Cherry Springs” on Sunday, September 12, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After fallout from a story, reporter Melanie goes home to Cherry Springs for a break. When a friend disappears, she uses her skills to get to the truth, to the local detective’s dismay.”

‘Raise a Glass to Love’ Premieres Saturday, September 18





Preview – Raise a Glass to Love – Starring Laura Osnes and Juan Pablo Di Pace Laura Osnes and Juan Pablo Di Pace star in the original, romantic movie "Raise a Glass to Love." Premieres, Saturday, September 18 at 9/8c. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=1 2021-08-31T01:57:02Z

Laura Osnes and Juan Pablo di Pace star in “Raise a Glass to Love” on Saturday, September 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new, Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo.”

‘Finding Love in Mountain View’ Premieres September 19





Danielle C. Ryan, Myko Olivier, and John-Paul Lavoisier star in “Finding Love in Mountain View” on Sunday, September 19, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After learning she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish.”

‘Taking the Reins’ Premieres Saturday, September 25





Nikki DeLoach and Scott Porter star in “Taking the Reins” on Saturday, September 25, at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A writer goes back to the family ranch to write an article about her passion for horses and discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding horses.”

‘One Summer’ Premieres September 26





Sam Page, Sarah Drew, and Amanda Schull star in “One Summer” on Sunday, September 26, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Jack was very sick and close to death, but his wife Lizzie is the one who unexpectedly passed away. After a surprising recovery, Jack returns to her beachside hometown with 15-year-old daughter Mikki and 10-year-old son Tyler to spend the summer in the childhood home Lizzie fondly called “The Palace,” hoping they all can heal.”

