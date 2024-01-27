Where Was ‘Romance with a Twist’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest New Year New Movies feature, “Romance with a Twist,” premieres on Saturday, January 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jocelyn Hudon and Olivier Renaud. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Romance with a Twist’ Was Filmed in Canada in the Summer

The movie’s Canadian production company, Fireside Pictures, took to Instagram, commenting on how excited they were about their second movie of 2024. Originally titled “Swinging Into Love,” “Romance with a Twist” was filmed in the summer in the Ottawa region of Canada.

Director Maxwell McGuire, who often oversees Halmark movies filmed in the Ottawa region of Canada (including “Christmas by Design” in 2022) directed this film, he shared on X.

Josie Lechat, also based in Canada, shared some behind-the-scenes moments from filming after they finished. She posted this montage in early September 2023.

Darrin Baker, who plays Richard in the movie, was excited about the team he worked with over the summer, posting the following on Instagram, along with behind-the-scenes photos.

“Hey folks this SATURDAY on Hallmark Channel …catch me in Romance with a Twist…a fun little Rom Com 💙✨✨✨✨ I had a blast playing @jocelynhudon ’s step dad along with this killer fun cast … Directed by @maxwellmcguire produced by Johnson Production Group and @firesidepictures / @josielechat written by @umainc Uma Incrocci. What a lovely group of folks to have hung and played with this past summer …🙏✨💙”

NGTHairDressing revealed that they had stunt doubles for some parts, and she had to make a stunt wig that matched Renaud’s hair, which wasn’t always easy. They wrote, in a post tagged in Ottawa: “This was such a fun – and sometimes challenging – movie to work on! I had to work with a stunt wig on this one to match Olivier’s hair, which at times proved difficult with his double flipping and twisting in Aerial Silks!”

They added: “Little bts tidbit: there was one time when the double got too close to the top of the silks, the opening was too small and when he tried to flip through the silks they snatched that wig clean off😂 it was a time, but I learned SO much and had so much fun.”

Stephanie Herrera shared that she was able to act and sing for this movie.

Writer Uma Incrocci made sure that Hallmark fans knew that the advertisement was a bit misleading… She wrote: “This Saturday Jan 27 on @hallmarkchannel 💕 [PS for the aerialists out there~ don’t worry, she doesn’t wear heels on the silks!!] #romancewithatwist #aerial #aerialsilks”

She also has a personal wish… “With great admiration for aerial and aerialists, I hope the movie brings new students to the silks!” she shared.

In an interview with The Digital Journal, Renaud said: “I want people to enjoy this movie. That was the initial point of making movies: entertainment. It’s an aerial movie and hopefully, we are reaching to aerialists around the world. I hope the audience gains an understanding that being an aerialist is difficult, and we hope that they keep going.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Luna (Jocelyn Hudon) is a former dancer, who left that dream behind for a grounded life managing her family’s construction business and gets the opportunity to transform a gymnasium into a studio for aerials. As she sneaks a moment to try dancing in the silks, she is surreptitiously discovered by Bennet (Oliver Renaud), a professional aerialist, who has returned home from performing around the world. Bennet is none too pleased to walk in to find his contractor messing around on the silks, but when his partner for an upcoming show drops out, he soon recruits Luna to perform with him. As the hard work of this dynamic sport and the joys of Luna returning to her roots as a dancer bring them closer together, will their relationship crash or will they find a way to reach new heights?”

Luna is played by Jocelyn Hudon. According to her bio, she received her training at the National Ballet School of Canada. She gained recognition for her portrayal of Abby in Guillermo Del Toro and Chuck Hogan’s FX series “The Strain,” and she has also left a lasting impression with roles in “Ice” and in the Netflix series “The Order.” She’s also known among Hallmark viewers for her role in “When Hope Calls,” the spinoff of “When Calls the Heart.”

Outside of acting, she loves martial arts and is very impressive at it!

Olivier Renaud plays Bennett. According to his bio, he trained as an actor in New York with Terry Knickerbocker and learned clowning in Paris under Philippe Gaulier, touring with Cirque du Soleil’s “Saltimbanco,” and performing in Las Vegas with Cirque du Soleil. Now he’s well known for his role as Brutus in the series “Astrid and Lilly Save the World,” along with starring roles in “Snow Angel” and “Christmas in Big Sky Country.” Looking ahead, Renaud is set to feature prominently in the second season of “Paris Paris.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Candice Lidstone (Gabby)

Stephanie Herrera (Katrina)

Jamie Champagne (Henry)

Naomi Gaskin (Audrey)

Tanya Clarke (Rosie)

Darrin Baker (Richard)

Rebecca Applebaum (Candice)

Alice Hamid (Holly)

