Ryan Paevey Opens Up to Fans About His Fears: ‘This World Makes Me Sad’

In a recent series of Instagram Reel posts, Hallmark star Ryan Paevey opened up to fans about how sad he was feeling about the world. He shared that he wasn’t even sure he still wanted to be a father someday, because of how concerned he was about a recent school shooting.

He Said He Wasn’t Sure He Still Wanted to Be a Dad

Paevey’s posts were made as a direct reaction to the recent Nashville school shooting.

In one post, Paevey wrote: “When I was a kid, I thought all I wanted to do was grow up and be a dad. Now, I’m not so sure anymore….this world makes me sad. Phone your reps, people….no parent should have to live this reality.”

According to CNN, the tragic school shooting on March 27 left three elementary school students and three adult staff members dead. The private Covenant School where the shooting took place is located in Nashville, Tennessee. Police said the shooter had planned the shooting for months and fired 152 rounds in 14 minutes, News Channel 5 reported. The shooter was also killed.

Paevey shared a photo that simply read “It is the Guns.”

He shared screenshots of people who wrote him angry direct messages on Instagram. Paevey also spoke out in an Instagram Reel video that has since expired. He explained to his followers that he was already feeling sick, but just needed to say something.

“Number one, don’t be like the people I mentioned,” he said, referring to the people who sent him angry messages.

He continued: “You come at me in this way, I’m just gonna show everybody what you say. Actions have consequences. Number 2, for the mental health crowd, no, it’s not mental health. It’s the guns. We have the most lax gun regulations of any country in the world, and we are certainly not the only country in the world that has mental health issues.”

Most of Paevey’s Recent Posts Are About His ‘Fortunate Wanderer’ Collection

Paevey’s most recent posts on Instagram have been about the new releases in his Fortunate Wanderer collection of jewelry and clothes.

He makes the pieces himself in his own workshop. It began as a photography business and then expanded to include jewelry and other keepsakes, according to his website. Paevey told Soaps in Depth that he started the business after “General Hospital” fans wanted the simple beaded bracelets that he made and wore to meet-and-greet events.

“I’d missed using tools and working with my hands, and it made me happy to be doing that again,” he said. “Now, I work at it daily, and the things I make have become increasingly more complex. What started as braiding cord turned into braiding metals and researching stones and metals and how to combine them. I’ve got some crazy pieces sitting on my table now — and I’m pretty stoked about that!”

He’s also selling pullovers. When one fan asked, “Do you come with it?” he simply answered, “no.”

No hoodies yet, but the pullover is still available on the site — Ryan Paevey (@RyanPaevey) March 27, 2023

Paevey has also hinted that his site may one day sell hoodies too.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s April 2023 Lineup of New Movies