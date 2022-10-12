Ryan Paevey’s Comment Has Fans Wanting Him in Next Hynes-Walker-Campbell Movie

The Hallmark Christmas movie “Three Wise Men & a Baby” is already going viral on social media, with Hallmark viewers excited to see Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes sharing the screen together. A comment by Ryan Paevey has led fans to hope that he’ll be added to a future movie with the trio.

Ryan Paevey Joked That He Was Jealous of the 3 Stars & Now Fans Want Him in a Movie With Them

Andrew Walker shared a funny behind-the-scenes video of some bloopers and lighter moments while filming the new movie.

Ryan Paevey commented on the post, simply writing, “Jelly.”

But that was all it took for fans to start dreaming about adding Paevey to the trio’s next film.

Andrew Walker replied, “@ryanpaevey you were in our hearts everyday brother. ❤️”

Paevey replied, writing: “can i hang out in the next one? I could be like a waiter or something? Or a cousin? Or a cousin waiter?? 🥹🙏🏽”

And of course, this led to fans realizing how great it would be to see him in a movie with the three stars.

Mandy Kilinskis wrote, “Four Wise Men and a Toddler – book it for Christmas 2023.”

Deborah Gerdts wrote, “I vote for this!!!”

Magda Janssens replied, “perfect idea.”

Shannon Leddy suggested he could be a long-lost brother, perhaps, and Courtney Caruso suggested a babysitter.

Courtney Nahoun suggested they star in a reality series: “can we just have a reality show with the four of you please?! 😂 I can only imagine the stuff y’all would stir up.”

Paevey Is Starring in a Christmas Movie Premiering in December

Paevey is certainly still a highlight on Hallmark’s schedule. He’s getting a coveted December movie on the network.

Ryan Paevey is starring opposite Brooke D’Orsay this year in “A Fabled Holiday,” premiering December 3 on Hallmark, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The synopsis reads: “Talia and her childhood best friend, Anderson, unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar-looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.”

According to IMDb, Jake Guy, Rochelle Greenwood, and Benjamin Jacobson are also starring.

Paevey signed a deal with Crown Media Family Networks (now called Hallmark Media) in May, Deadline reported. In an Instagram post, Hallmark revealed that Paevey had signed an “exclusive, multi-picture deal.”

Paevey told Deadline about his new contract: “Being part of Hallmark is like no other experience I’ve ever had. The creative people I’ve had the pleasure of working with both at the network and on every set have made this collaboration so special and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

He recently starred in “Two Tickets to Paradise” opposite Ashley Williams. Paevey said that he insisted on surfing in the movie, so he could surf in real life, What to Watch reported.

He said, “I got to surf. Really early on, I said they had to absolutely let me surf. There are surfing scenes. I said, ‘Do not hire a double. I will do it. I grew up surfing. You cannot bring me out to Hawaii for six weeks and expect me not to get in the water.’”

In an interview with TV Insider, Paevey said he’d love to ride a motorcycle in a future Hallmark movie.

“I’m a motorcycle fanatic,” he said. “I have five bikes of my own. I love bikes. I know productions have a tendency to get a little nervous when one of their leads is on something that can potentially kill them.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup