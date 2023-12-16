Where Was ‘Sealed with a List’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Christmas movie, “Sealed with a List,” premieres on Saturday December 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Katie Findlay and Evan Roderick.

‘Sealed with a List’ Was Filmed in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada

“Sealed with a List” was filmed in and around New Westminster, BC, according to Vancouver is Awesome. On October 4, 2023, some scenes were being filmed on Columbia Street, close to the New Westminster Pier Park. A scene was also filmed in front of The Bridal Gallery. The production crew had to use fake snow when filming the movie, but there was also some real snow on the ground that was mixed in too, since it was filmed in October rather than in the summer.

Some scenes were also filmed in Langley at Martini Town, a set owned by Martini Film Studios, To Do Canada reported. It’s a 16-acre outdoor site with buildings and streetscapes designed for filming, with a New York style feel.

Sofia Hodsoni, who plays Olivia in the movie, shared her excitement on Instagram about being booked for the film. It was still a secret at the time, so she couldn’t name the film just yet.

“Super excited and grateful for another movie role I just booked. Can’t wait to share the details!!! ❄️” she wrote.

Writer Emily Ting shared her excitement about working with fellow writer Melynda Bissmeyer for the film. They had worked together on “Christmas at the Golden Dragon.”

“@calypso_mel and I are back with a brand new holiday movie on Hallmark this Christmas season!” Ting shared. She revealed they’d been trying to get the movie made for over a decade, and it was a testament to not giving up on your dreams.

Ting also shared this photo on October 6 from Vancouver, revealing that she had been able to spend a week on the set.

Ting shared more details in a later post on the day of the film’s premiere, revealing that the script began as a “spark of an idea in December 2010, a year after I moved to LA.” She said she was working for her dad’s toy company but still feeling unfulfilled, and writing the movie helped remind her to chase her dreams.

Hallmark also had a video featuring Norah Jones announcing the movie.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “This holiday season, festive Carley sets out to conquer her list of abandoned resolutions from last year. Aided by coworker Wyatt, she finds love and the confidence to chase her dreams.”

Katie Findlay plays Carley. According to her bio, she became a breakout star in the 2019 romantic comedy “Straight Up,” which gained recognition on the festival circuit. She also starred in multiple episodes of the NBC series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Findlay also landed a recurring role in The CW drama series “Nancy Drew.”

Findlay also took on the lead role in the 2019 ABC pilot “Heart of Life.” She’s also starred in 13 episodes of “Walker: Independence,” “Psych 3,” and the Hallmark movie “Love Strikes Twice,” along with both “The Bridge” and “The Bridge Part 2.” She was in 16 episodes of “How to Get Away with Murder” and 26 episodes of “The Carrie Diaries.”

Evan Roderick is Wyatt. According to his bio, he started his professional acting career later in life, after three seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). Notably, Roderick was featured in Hallmark movies like “A Tale of Two Christmases” and “Autumn in the City.” He also starred in “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife” and “V.C. Andrews’ Landry Family,” plus he had a lead role in Netflix’s “Spinning Out.”

Roderick is also known for his role in 12 episodes of “Arrow” as Officer Nick Anastas.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Kelcey Mawema (Jamie)

Martin Donovan (Silas)

BJ Harrison (Millie)

Ellie Harvie (Gertrude)

Monique Hellbig (Lois)

Daylin Willis (Brad)

Madonna Gonzalez (Kendra)

Sofia Hodsoni (Olivia)

Russell Roberts (Randal)

Jai Braithwaite (Vincent)

Ben Brown (Greg)

Jason Asuncion (Hank)

Shawna Clarke (Mrs. Johnson)

Arjun Malik (Property Supervisor)

Sheila Ferguson (ASL Caroler)

Gian Carlo (Devin)

Sydney Bell (Race Coordinator)

Fraser Corbett (Tree Guy)

Riley Calderwood (Kid)

Michel Issa Rubio (Caroler #1)

Sean Hara (Caroler #2)

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’