See the Stunning Photos of Victor Webster’s Three Weddings to Fellow Hallmark Star

Victor Webster and fellow Hallmark star Shantel VanSanten celebrated their wedding three times. Now they’re sharing stunning photos from their weddings, and fans can’t stop talking about their love story.

Their Three Weddings Are Featured on the Brides Website

Their three weddings are featured on Brides’ website. Brides is a website published by Dotdash as a resource for brides-to-be. It used to also be a magazine that was a sister magazine to Modern Bride and Elegant Bride, which no longer are published. When Brides was sold to Dotdash in 2019, it was moved wholly onto digital platforms, AdWeek reported.

Brides also featured their weddings in a series of photos shared on the publication’s Instagram account, which you can see above. You can see all the photos from their weddings in Bride’s article.

VanSanten posted about their Brides feature on her Instagram account. She wrote, “I am thrilled to FINALLY share with you our wedding TRILOGY! Thank you @brides for this wonderful feature and opportunity to share all the details from our special days!! #MrAndMrs #Brides”

Webster shared the same photo and wrote, “We are so excited to share these photos and the story of our weddings with all of you.”

Her Grandfather Died Before He Could Walk VanSanten Down the Aisle

VanSanten and Webster had not one but three weddings in Pasadena, Napa, and Minnesota, Brides reported. VanSanten has elderly family in Minnesota, so they wanted to make sure they could attend a wedding. But then her grandfather died on Father’s Day and VanSanten had planned to have him walk her down the aisle.

She told Brides:

In the midst of my grief, I looked at Victor and said I wanted to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents’ wedding date, August 9. The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace. They were married for 63 years had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn’t perfect, but their love was always pure.

The first wedding, a civil ceremony in August, honored her grandparents’ wedding anniversary. She wore the Charlotte gown by Danielle Frankel, Brides reported. Webster wore a Ralph Lauren suit and shaved his quarantine beard. They were married at Pasadena City Hall. Her mom and stepfather attended, along with Webster’s mother. VanSanten gave Webster a turquoise ring of her grandfather’s from the 1940s, and Webster gave her a ring that belonged to her grandmother.

VanSanten’s mom wasn’t able to attend the next two weddings because she was in the ICU “fighting for her life,” VanSanten told Brides. But she has since recovered.

In October, they had a second celebration where she wore a celestial ball gown by Giovanna. Webster wore a three-piece suit. The outdoor wedding was at the Zakin Family Estate, a winery in St. Helena, California owned by a family friend. Their dog Nova was the ring bearer. Her stepfather walked her down the aisle because her mother had stabilized in the ICU. They had 48 guests and her aunt officiated.

Erin Cahill, a fellow Hallmark star, posted on Instagram about attending their Napa wedding.

The third wedding was in Minnesota near her hometown, Brides reported. She wore Galia Lahav’s Charlie dress. Webster wore a burgundy wool suit.

Webster & VanSanten Met on the Set of Hallmark’s ‘Love Blossoms’





Play



Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster in Love Blossoms trailer

Webster and VanSanten have a love story that could be made into a Hallmark movie. The two met while they were portraying characters who were falling in love on the Hallmark movie, “Love Blossoms.”

In an interview with Media Village in 2018, Webster said about meeting VanSanten on set:

My life, literally, is kind of like a Hallmark movie. I met Shantel in Belgium doing ‘Love Blossoms’ and we’ve been together for about two years now. So, Hallmark really does make lasting memories, at least for me! I realize life isn’t always like a Hallmark movie and we both know that, but we really try to keep things as simple as we can amidst all the chaos.

VanSanten told Brides that they were just friends at first and she actually helped Webster with his dating life. The next year, their relationship turned romantic.

They celebrated four years together in February 2021, got engaged a few days later on February 10, 2021, and now they’re celebrating their marriage.

