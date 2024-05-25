Hallmark Alum Set to Marry Longtime Co-Star: ‘Wild Romance’

Three years after getting engaged, Hallmark alum Shawn Christian is ready to tie the knot with his former “Days of Our Lives” co-star, Arianne Zucker.

On May 20, 2024, both actors announced on Instagram that they’d found a wedding destination and decided on a date, thanking fans and friends for their patience and support during their “wild romance.”

The happy news comes amid the real-life drama that’s unfolded since Zucker accused “Days of Our Lives” producers of sexual harassment and sued after her contract was not renewed in January, per Deadline.

Shawn Christian & Arianne Zucker Have Been Together for More Than a Decade

Zucker, who’s played the part of Nicole Walker on “Days” since 1998, per IMDb, appearing in over 2800 episodes of the show, wrote in her Instagram post, “We discovered a wedding DESTINATION and DATE! So grateful to everyone who has helped us make this exploration an eye-opening awe-inspiring adventure!”

She continued, “Big thank you to @christinecomina @cominaphotography for capturing the authentic love and joy in our wild romance. 💃❤️ @shawnchristian”

Christian, who starred in Hallmark’s “Love in the Sun” and an episode of “A Ruby Herring Mystery,” per IMDB, met Zucker on the set of “Days,” where he played Dr. Daniel Jonas from 2008 to 2020.

He posted a similar Instagram message as his fiancée did, but added, “I already hear many of you saying “finally Shawn!” Just remember ya’ll…..THERE IS GREAT VALUE IN LONG COURTSHIPS.”

In August 2023, Zucker posted on Instagram that after being together for a decade and engaged since 2021, the couple was finally ready to start planning their wedding.

Arianne Zucker & Shawn Christian Are Working as Life Coaches as She Sues ‘Days of Our Lives’ Producers

Part of the holdup in Zucker and Christian’s wedding planning may have been due to the real-life drama that’s unfolded between Zucker and “Days of Our Lives” producers.

According to TV Insider, Zucker filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in February against former co-executive producer Albert Alarr, who’s been accused by multiple cast members of being “abusive on set, making his colleagues feel uncomfortable and humiliated, making inappropriate remarks, touching women inappropriately, and kissing a female ‘Days’ star without her consent.”

Though an investigation uncovered no evidence of wrongdoing by Alarr, according to Entertainment Weekly, he was replaced in August 2023. Five months later, in January 2024, Zucker’s contract with the soap opera was not renewed and she filed a lawsuit against the soap, claiming that she was fired because she was one of the actors who spoke out against Alarr, per TV Insider.

Zucker will continue to appear on “Days” until July 29, TV Insider reported, as her lawsuit against Alarr, Corday Productions (the show’s production company), and another executive producer, Ken Corday, moves forward.

Meanwhile, both she and Christian are also working as certified life coaches. Their website, Aloha Life, says the couple has combined “their life experiences to help guide, motivate, educate and empower you to unleash your full potential by creating your most authentic life.”