Taylor Cole Reveals Surprise Hallmark Movie Premiering in July

Hallmark star Taylor Cole quietly announced a surprise Hallmark movie that’s premiering at the end of July. Most fans had no idea that she was working on the new film until she revealed it in an Instagram story.

Kanoa Goo Stars With Taylor Cole in ‘Aloha Heart’

Cole shared the welcome news in an Instagram story, tagging co-star Kanoa Goo in her post.

She was sharing a post from Hallmark Happenings, confirming the news about the movie.

According to Hallmark’s listing, the movie will air on Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The synopsis reads: “A conservationist travels to Hawaii for her best friend’s wedding and instead of a relaxing vacation, finds herself in wedding prep and helping the new hotel manager make changes to his family hotel.”

Her co-star, Goo, is an actor from Hawaii, Honolulu Magazine reported. He graduated from a theater program at NYU and moved to Los Angeles in 2014. He said his “dream come true” was when a movie he starred in, called “I Was a Simple Man,” was accepted to the Sundance Film Festival. More recently, he’s enjoyed a recurring role on the series “The Rookie.”

“I play an assistant district attorney who comes in hot and is a sort of know-it-all,” he told Honolulu Magazine. “Some viewers take what they see on screen literally. If you know me, I’m quite the opposite.”

Behind-the-Scenes Photos Show the Cast & Crew Had A Lot of Fun Filming

Hawaiian filmmaker and actor, Valen Ahlo, had posted Instagram reels on May 17 when filming on the movie wrapped.

Makeup artist and photographer Laura Aguon posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos, including moments with Cole and Goo. The photos show the cast and crew having a lot of fun on the set.

Cole replied, “We cute 😎 miss you already! 🥹.”

Goo replied, “😍.”

Cole starred in “Long Lost Christmas” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, “Pumpkin Everything,” “Making Spirits Bright,” “South Beach Love,” “One Winter Wedding,” “My True Fairytale,” “Unlocking Christmas,” “Matching Hearts,” “One Winter Propposal,” “1st Born,” “Salvation” the series (six episodes), “Christmas Festival of Ice,” and more.

She was also the lead in the “A Ruby Herring Mystery” series before it went on what appears to be a permanent hiatus.

In late April 2022, Cole signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Hallmark, Deadline reported.

In an Instagram post, Cole wrote, “I’ve never been more proud to be a part of the @hallmarkchannel family. Forever growing together. #familyfirst #hallmarkmovies”

Cole told Deadline: “I am beyond excited for what is in store next. Being able to continue creating such amazing stories is something that I hold near and dear to me. I am forever grateful for the work I get to do with Hallmark.”

In late May, Cole posted an ad for Sokim New York, showing her playing golf at the Royal Hawaiian Golf Club. Based on the timing of when the movie wrapped, she was likely already in Hawaii filming for her new Hallmark movie when she also visited the golf club.

One fan replied, “Looking stunning! Hope we will see you on our screens in some new Hallmark projects this year (WGA strike dependant of course). Miss you!! ❤️😘.”

She replied, “coming to your screen soon!!”

