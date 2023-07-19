Lacey Chabert Starring in Sneak Peek of Big Hallmark Holiday Sequel

Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown are returning for Hallmark’s “Haul Out the Holly” sequel. The network will be airing a sneak peek of the new movie this weekend.

The Sneak Peek Airs on Saturday, July 22

Hallmark’s sneak peek of the sequel will air on Saturday, July 22, during an encore showing of the first “Haul Out the Holly,” Hallmark shared with Heavy in a press release. The movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The sequel is called “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.”

Lacey Chabert & Wes Brown Are Returning for the Sequel

Both Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown will be returning for the “Haul Out the Holly” sequel, according to Hallmark’s press statement. In addition, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, and Ellen Travolta will also return.

Seth Morris and Jennifer Aspen will also star in the sequel.

The synopsis for the new movie reads:

As the holidays approach, Emily (Chabert) and Jared (Brown) are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned (Tobolowsky), Mary Louise (Travolta) and Pamela (Peterman) to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty, it looks like this year’s competition is about to heat up. As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain – this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!

Samantha DiPippo, Sr. Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media, said about the announcement: “Haul out the Holly’ was an unqualified success and became an instant holiday classic. Viewers immediately responded to the movie’s warmth and this incredibly funny cast. We cannot wait to take viewers back to Evergreen Lane with a sequel that is bigger, funnier and jollier than before.”

The first “Haul Out the Holly” movie was filmed in Utah in July and August, but Chabert wasn’t allowed to talk about the movie until September.

Chabert Is Also Starring in ‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’ This Year

This isn’t Chabert’s only Christmas movie. She shared on June 28 that she’s reuniting with Scott Wolf for a Hallmark Christmas movie called “A Merry Scottish Christmas.”

“We are so happy to be playing brother and sister again ❤️” she wrote in a comment.

Wolf also posted about the movie, writing: “This was so fun and reuniting with @thereallacey was every bit as magical as you’d think. Excited for you all to see this!”

According to IMDb, the movie is directed by Dustin Rikert and written by Andrea Canning and Audrey Shulman.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When estranged siblings Lindsay and Brad travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, at Hallmark Media, said about the movie: “The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers.”

Chabert said that she and Wolf had talked for years about wanting to do another project together.

