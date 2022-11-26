Where Was ‘Haul out the Holly’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Haul Out the Holly,” premieres on Saturday, November 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Lacey Chabert, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Wes Brown, and Stephen Tobolowsky. Here’s everything you need to know about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

“Haul Out the Holly” Was Filmed in Utah

According to the Utah Film Commission, “Haul Out the Holly” was filmed in that state. Not many Hallmark Christmas movies are filmed in Utah, but some, like 2020’s “Enchanted Christmas,” happily made the cut.

Wes Brown also shared an Instagram post in late September, saying he was “outside of Salt Lake City, UT” to film “Haul Out the Holly” and talk about it on The Today Show.

According to IMDB Pro, the movie was made in under two months, starting with pre-production on July 24 and ending post-production on September 11.

Check out this great cast photo:

An Instagram post from Chabert said, “@hallmarkchannel 🎄 You’ve never met an HOA like this one! We spent three weeks making this movie together and I already miss each one of these beautiful souls.”

In September, she was finally able to talk about the movie publicly. She wrote: “So glad I can finally talk about our Christmas movie!! I’ve never laughed so much on set making a movie. I can’t wait to share more with you about Haul Out the Holly! It’s a fun one 🎄🎉”

While discussing the film, she admitted to decorating for Christmas right after Halloween, Yahoo News reported.

“I’ve been listening to Christmas music probably for a month. I know it’s a very unpopular thing, but I just love it. It’s my favorite time of year,” she said in October.

She said she’s made 33 Hallmark movies, and that 12 of them were Christmas ones.

Melissa Peterman posted that she was glad to be working with Chabert once again.

She also announced a Facebook live event on November 21.

And she shared this cute selfie where she wrote: “I finally know my hat size. I’m a Chabert/Maher.”

Wes Brown was on CBS Morning, talking about the movie.

Meet the Cast

The Hallmark synopsis simply reads: “When Emily unexpectedly spends the holidays alone at her parents’ house, their HOA insists that she participate in its many Christmas festivities.”

According to her bio, Lacey Chabert (Emily in the movie) got her start in the entertainment industry by appearing in a commercial for cough syrup, prior to successfully auditioning for the Broadway version of Les Miserables, where she portrayed young Cosette for two years. Her first role in a major film was the 1998 adaptation of “Lost in Space,” in which she played Penny Robinson.

You can see the list of Hallmark movies she has been on here.

In a recent article, Heavy reported on how Chabert and Brennan Elliott signed exclusive contracts with Hallmark. During a panel at Christmas Con, Chabert confirmed that there are no plans for more mystery movies for now.

“They are really fun but it’s been a year and a half since we made one and I don’t know what the future holds for Crossword exactly. We’ll just have to wait and see,” she said in August.

Wes Brown had his big break in Louisiana while working on the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced sports drama “Glory Road,” which was released in 2006, according to his bio. He later moved to Los Angeles, where he quickly earned a supporting role in the feature film “We Are Marshall,” in which he played the son of actor Ian McShane.

When he’s not acting, you can find him recording music.

“Friday night recording session: new music coming soon 😈🎃“ he wrote in one post.

