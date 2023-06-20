Fans Buzzing After Hallmark Star Hints She May Be Returning to Network

A Hallmark star might finally be returning to the network after a long absence. Lisa Durupt left a hint on social media that has many fans believing she’s working on a project for the network. The timing of her post lines up with Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney filming a new “Hannah Swensen” movie, but neither Hallmark nor the stars have indicated what project Durupt is working on.

Lisa Durupt Shared a Photo With a Hallmark Hashtag While Sweeney Is Filming a New ‘Hannah Swensen’ Movie

The rumors started when Durupt shared a photo on Instagram showing herself in a trailer, presumably working on a new TV or film project.

She wrote: “Just when you think you get a break…. They put baby wipes in your trailer.”

What was most intriguing to fans were her hashtags: “#workingmomlife #actor #hallmark #romanceuniversity #returningstudent.”

The post sparked rumors that she might be currently working on a project for the network. Neither Durupt nor Hallmark have confirmed the rumors as of the time of this article’s publication.

Sweeney replied with “😂,” which left some fans hoping Durupt is returning as Hannah’s sister Andrea in Sweeney’s “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” franchise. Sweeney has revealed that she’s currently filming a new movie for the series, so the timelines line up.

Sweeney wrote on June 19: “So exciting to be on set for the newest #HannahSwensen ! Proud to be producing another episode for these fun characters. #bluesocks #motivationmonday #setlife.”

They started filming their eighth Hannah Swensen a week ago, Sweeney also revealed.

Co-star Cameron Mathison shared the same news.

The timing of Durupt’s post lines up with Mathison and Sweeney revealing they’re filming a new movie in the franchise. Durupt hasn’t been in a “Hannah Swensen” movie since the franchise returned and changed its name from “Murder She Baked.”

One fan picked up on the clues and replied to Durupt, writing: “I have a question for you, Lisa, will you be joining the Hannah Swensen movies again? I ask because you are missed! There is such a great dynamic between you and Allison as sisters in those movies. Just thought I’d ask.”

Another fan wrote, “You must go back to Hannah Swenson mysteries. Still good but you brought so much to the show. 👏”

Back when “Hannah Swensen” returned in 2021, Sweeney told TV Goodness that Durupt couldn’t be in the new movie, and they brought on a new character (Tess Atkins portraying Hannah’s other sister, Michelle) because that character has a big role in the books.

Sweeney told TV Goodness: “Michelle was heavily featured as a main character in all the novels. And so for me, my question was why wasn’t she in the first movies, and I didn’t have a say in that as I came in close to the start of production on the first ‘Murder She Baked’ film. I was really excited to be able to introduce this character that I think plays such a big role in Hannah’s life.”

Sweeney also told TV Goodness at the time that she hoped Durupt could return to a future “Hannah Swensen” movie one day.

Durupt Recently Shared Her Journey With Multiple Scleroris on Instagram

Durupt has been busy. According to IMDb, she’s starring in “How to Murder Your Husband” with Cybill Shepherd. In 2021 she also starred in Hallmark’s “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas,” alongside Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny, so she’s only been gone from the network for about two years.

She also appeared in 13 episodes of “Heartland” through 2021.

Earlier this year, Durupt opened up on Instagram about a multiple sclerosis diagnosis that she’s had since she was a teenager. Durupt shared on Instagram that she’s been receiving Ocrevus infusions for the last 10 years when she started as part of a clinical trial. She added that she’s had MS for 25 years, but is now enjoying a “healthy symptom free life.”

She was diagnosed when she was 16, she told TV Goodness, and at the time it was so bad that she couldn’t even brush her own hair. But she was able to regain her fine motor skills, she told Vancouver is Awesome. She had subsequent flares at 18 and at 24, but today her MS is under control due to Ocrevus and lifestyle choices.

Durupt told Vancouver Is Awesome: “I know what it’s like to not be able to dress yourself or feed yourself and all that stuff, so when you do have your health, I think the rest, you can’t stress about anything. I’ve been very lucky.”

